Sabrent launches new Rocket V60 microSDXC memory card: for smooth, reliable 8K video capture

Sabrent launches its new Rocket V60 microSDXC memory card: discounted right now, available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB for smooth, reliable 8K video capture.

Sabrent is excited to announce its latest product, the new Rocket V60 microSDXC memory card which is part of the company's National Camera Day discounts.

The new Rocket V60 microSDXC memory card is available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities with minimum write speeds of 60MB/sec, ensuring smooth and reliable 8K video capture, with support for various devices through backwards compatibility.

Sabrent's new Rocket V60 microSDXC memory card is the company's latest storage solution for photographers, videographers, and everyday artists. With support for 60MB/sec minimum write speeds, quickly capturing photos and high-end 8K video "without any hitches" says the company, is fantastic. Sabrent explains: "Get up to 512GB of memory that meets the V60 specification, which means a minimum write speed of 60MB/s with 8K video performance guaranteed. Other files will work just great, too, with enough IOPS - meeting the A1 specification - to ensure that things never bog down".

With the Rocket V60 microSDXC memory card, and its backwards compatibility, it means you can go from device to device, as it's designed for UHS-II compliance, but will work with UHS-I devices at their respective speeds. If you've got a device -- laptop, smartphone, handheld gaming products -- then the Rocket V60 microSDXC memory card will immediately work and give you those wicked transfer speeds.

Sabrent Rocket V60 microSDXC memory card: 128GB = $34.99 (normally $59.99)

Sabrent Rocket V60 microSDXC memory card: 256GB = $49.99 (normally $89.99)

Sabrent Rocket V60 microSDXC memory card: 512GB = $119.99 (normally $149.99)

You can scope out and purchase the Sabrent Rocket V60 microSDXC memory cards on Sabrent's store here.