Dyson's new $500 OnTrac headphones announced, the first audio-only device from the company

Dyson is primarily known for creating high-quality cyclone vacuum cleaners, space-age fans, and hair dryers - but the company's latest product is a first for the company as it won't suck or blow. Jokes aside, the new $499 USD Dyson OnTrac headphones represent the company's first-ever audio-only device, noise-canceling headphones sporting a funky and unique design.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

This isn't the company's first foray into audio. During the height of the global pandemic, Dyson announced a strange-looking mask, air filter, and headphone head that looked like leftovers from The Dark Knight Rises set. Dyson OnTrac is purely an audio device with a high-fidelity frequency response of 6Hz to 21kHz and noise-canceling that can reduce background noise by up to 40dB.

Dyson is touting "best in class noise-cancellation" for the OnTrac headphones, where the noise is canceled 384,000 times per second - with the headphones still delivering up to 55 hours of battery life with ANC turned on.

3

It wouldn't be a Dyson product without looking different-shiny and a little space-age. Dyson OnTrac headphones come in four colors: CNC Aluminum, Copper, Nickel, and Ceramic. However, you can customize the outer cap and ear cushions from over 2,000 color options. Dyson is also touting the fit, seal, and comfort of the OnTrac headphones as superior.

"Dyson's audio engineering mission is to preserve the integrity of the artist's sound wave, free from interference," Jake Dyson, Chief Engineer at Dyson, said. "We also wanted to create a set of headphones that people would cherish, be excited by, and be proud of. With over 30 years of experience in aeroacoustics, we've mastered sound physics. By reducing noise through in-house anechoic chambers and expert engineers, we've applied and further expanded our audio knowledge to develop the Dyson OnTrac headphones. Our first over-ear audio-only headphones deliver best-in-class ANC, exceptional sound quality, and all-day comfort through unique materials, design, and customization."