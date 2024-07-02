Team Fortress 2 players enraged by Funko Pop crossover amid bot plague

Team Fortress 2 players have begun review bombing the classic title after its developer Valve released a Funko Pop DLC amid a bot plague.

Team Fortress 2 is suffering from a community of unhappy gamers who are now taking to the title's Steam listing to voice their distaste toward Valve for a recent collaboration.

The problems began mounting when Team Fortress 2 started becoming a cesspit for bots, with reports saying for many months now the classic title was being overrun by bots that resulted in players taking to the Steam listing to leave negative reviews. However, that distaste was exacerbated when Valve and 10:10 Games announced it a new collaboration that would bring Team Fortress 2 to Funko Fusion in a new DLC.

The announcement of the DLC pack sparked a wave of negative reviews by players, many of whom wish Valve would fix Team Fortress 2 before releasing "marketable plushies". Some players responded to the Funko Fusion DLC with comments such as, "I feel like I'm being pranked" and "I know it's just a license but this does not feel like the time for a fucking TF2 FUNKO pop DLC LMAO, especially when the community is planning to boycott, unless we see permanent change."

As for the DLC, the collaboration will bring The Scout, The Engineer, The Medic, and The Heavy to Funko Fusion. Check out the DLC for yourself here.

