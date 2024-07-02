Opera GX, the browser for 'gamers,' adds AI image generation, narration, and more

Opera GX upgrades its Aria AI assistant with new image generation, voice, and summary features - free for all users and available now.

Opera GX, the self-described 'browser for gamers' (it has a built-in VPN and other gamer-friendly features), is ramping up its AI support with new features. The browser's built-in AI assistant, Aria, was previously part of the experimental AI Feature Drops program for the Opera One browser and is now part of Opera GX. Let's go through Aria's capabilities.

5

Opera GX now has AI image generation, image credit: Opera GX.

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The first is image generation, powered by Imagen2 by Google. If you've used an image generation tool before, this will be pretty straightforward, as Aria will turn text prompts into images with a 'regenerate' option to refine the output. Users will be able to generate up to 30 images per day.

Second is AI Voice Output, powered by Google's WaveNet model. This will give users an AI-powered screen reader while using Opera GX.

5

The next AI addition needs some explanation as it's 'contextual image understanding.' Basically, users will be able to upload an image and ask Aria questions about it. One example is a photo of a headset; Aria will be able to identify the brand and model and add context.

5

The final features flesh out conversations users can have with Aria. "Chat Summary" provides a concise conversation summary, and "Links to Sources" will have Aria provide links for context.

5

"With these new features, Opera GX is giving Aria a significant buff and providing the gaming community with an up-to-date AI assistant that is now more accessible and capable than before," Opera GX says, adding that the Aria update is available now for all users.