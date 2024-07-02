Opera GX, the browser for 'gamers,' adds AI image generation, narration, and more

Opera GX upgrades its Aria AI assistant with new image generation, voice, and summary features - free for all users and available now.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 8 seconds read time

Opera GX, the self-described 'browser for gamers' (it has a built-in VPN and other gamer-friendly features), is ramping up its AI support with new features. The browser's built-in AI assistant, Aria, was previously part of the experimental AI Feature Drops program for the Opera One browser and is now part of Opera GX. Let's go through Aria's capabilities.

Opera GX now has AI image generation, image credit: Opera GX.
Open Gallery 5

Opera GX now has AI image generation, image credit: Opera GX.

The first is image generation, powered by Imagen2 by Google. If you've used an image generation tool before, this will be pretty straightforward, as Aria will turn text prompts into images with a 'regenerate' option to refine the output. Users will be able to generate up to 30 images per day.

Second is AI Voice Output, powered by Google's WaveNet model. This will give users an AI-powered screen reader while using Opera GX.

Opera GX, the browser for 'gamers,' adds AI image generation, narration, and more 03
Open Gallery 5

The next AI addition needs some explanation as it's 'contextual image understanding.' Basically, users will be able to upload an image and ask Aria questions about it. One example is a photo of a headset; Aria will be able to identify the brand and model and add context.

Opera GX, the browser for 'gamers,' adds AI image generation, narration, and more 04
Open Gallery 5

The final features flesh out conversations users can have with Aria. "Chat Summary" provides a concise conversation summary, and "Links to Sources" will have Aria provide links for context.

Opera GX, the browser for 'gamers,' adds AI image generation, narration, and more 05
Open Gallery 5

"With these new features, Opera GX is giving Aria a significant buff and providing the gaming community with an up-to-date AI assistant that is now more accessible and capable than before," Opera GX says, adding that the Aria update is available now for all users.

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D 8-Core, 16-Thread Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$389.99
$359.98$339.99$339.99
Buy
$439.00
$389.00$339.99$339.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/2/2024 at 4:36 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:press.opera.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags