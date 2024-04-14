Fallout: London's release has been delayed due to the upcoming Fallout 4 'next-gen' update

Fallout: London is one of the most ambitious mods ever made. The fan creation presents an expansion-sized Fallout adventure in a new location (post-apocalyptic London) with a story, quests, factions, weapons, and more. The Fallout 4 mod was on track for an April 2024 release; however, due to Bethesda's upcoming "next-gen" update to the game Fallout: London's launch has been delayed.

The reasoning is simple: Bethesda's big patch will bring the game "stability improvements and fixes" and some much-needed performance improvements to the PC and console versions. With Fallout: London viewed by many as a brand-new game in the series due to its sheer size, the developers at Team FOLON want to make sure that the update doesn't, well, break their mod days after its debut.

"Fallout: London was due to come out in just under a fortnight on the 23rd of April," project lead Dean Carter said in a new video. "Everything has been set to go since our last update, and we've been tweaking and testing non-stop to get things as stable as we can for you all."

"With the new update dropping just 48 hours later, the past four years of our work stands just simply to break," he adds. The team treats this as a proper game launch, not a simple mod release. Also, it's not upset with Bethesda; the team is happy that the studio is continuing to update the game almost a decade after its initial debut.

On the plus side, the performance improvements and other fixes could result in Fallout: London looking and running smoother than initially planned. The team is looking forward to adding support for ultrawide displays.

Fallout: London relies on the popular Fallout 4 SE script extender, which serves as the basis for several high-profile Fallout 4 mods. If the next-gen update messes with this, then Fallout: London will have to wait until Fallout 4 SE is updated before it can be given a release date. This issue cropped up after Bethesda launched Skyrim Special Edition, a remaster that broke many mods that had been working fine for years.

Hopefully, the changes don't mess with this mod too much. Still, seeing as the size is currently sitting at around 30 to 40GB (which is too big for Nexus Mods), odds are there will be some compatibility bugs or issues to resolve. As for the release of Fallout: London, the developers have partnered with GOG to host the expansion and DLC-sized mod. It will also be available for Steam players.