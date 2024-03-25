Apple's original 4GB iPhone considered 'Holy Grail' for collectors, auctioned for $130,000

Apple's first-gen iPhone sells for over $130,000 at auction, with the 4GB iPhone in 'fantastic condition' with 'almost no physical damage'.

The original Apple iPhone released in 2007 has been sold at auction for an incredible $130,027.20 in a factory-sealed retail package.

Apple's original 4GB iPhone (source: LCG Auctions)

Apple's original 4GB iPhone is considered a "Holy Grail" amongst iPhone collectors, with its extreme scarcity because of its limited production. Apple released the iPhone in 4GB and 8GB versions on June 29, 2007, but the 4GB sales were slow compared to 8GB, hence why there are not many 4GB iPhones out in the wild. The 4GB iPhone was also discontinued shortly after, with Apple pulling it just two months after its release on September 5, 2007.

LCG Auctions hosted the original 2007 Apple iPhone Factory Sealed (1st Release, 4GB) smartphone at a starting price of $100,000 following an extremely rate 4GB iPhone hitting auction and selling for a record-breaking $190,373. Another 4GB iPhone model also appeared during the LCG Fall Premier Auction in October, selling for an impressive $133,435.

In a post on their own website, LCG Auctions explains: "Our current offering is identical to the record breakers mentioned above - it's a first-release 4GB model in factory sealed condition. Impressive throughout, the front panel of the box exhibits bright color with no sign of fading. Imperfections are few. Seven of the eight corners are sharp, all edges are flawless, and each of the six panels appear factory fresh and retain perfect form. The factory seal is clean with correct seam details and tightness. Very light shelfwear. Labels on the reverse are correctly pristine beneath the seal. Brand new, never activated. Impressive example!"