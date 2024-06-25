AMD will use the most advanced process for each next-gen product, innovative design tech

AMD says that it will be using the most advanced process for each next-generation product, while using innovative design technologies.

AMD will be tapping the most advanced processes for each generation of product in the future, while adopting innovative design technologies.

Leading right into the Zen 5 launch, The Next Platform has interviewed AMD Executive Vice President, Forrest Norrod, who made some interesting comments of AMD's products in the future. Timothy Prickett Morgan of TNP asked: "Let's cut right to the chase scene after the announcement of Intel's first "Sierra Forest" Xeon 6 CPUs and your revelations about the future "Turin" line of Epyc CPUs two weeks ago. It looks to me like until Intel has anything close to parity on process and packaging with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, that they can't catch you on CPUs. Is the situation really that simple until 2025 or 2026?"

AMD senior executive Forrest Norrod explained: "I don't want to handicap Intel's capabilities on process. Pat Gelsinger has got a very aggressive plan and we always assume they are going to do what they say. And so, all we can do is run as fast as we possibly can on both the design and the process of TSMC".

He continued: "I really like our chances with TSMC. I think they are an amazing partner and an amazing execution machine, and we're going to keep using their most advanced process for each generation. I like our chances of staying at the bleeding edge of process with that".

"And likewise, on the design side, we are not slowing down one little bit. We are running as fast as we possibly can. You are going to continue to see design innovation and packaging and assembly innovation from us across all product lines. I can't control what an Intel does. I just have to assume they are going to wake up tomorrow with badass boots and a vorpal sword and fight. I have to assume that Intel is going to always bring their best from this day forward".

NEWS SOURCES:nextplatform.com, wccftech.com

