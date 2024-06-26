Kingston launches racecar-inspired FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB Limited Edition memory

The new Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB Limited Edition features a physical design inspired by racecars. As racing cars are all about speed, these kits are tuned for high performance and overclocking. Available in 48GB kits (2 x 24GB), Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB Limited Edition is Intel XMP 3.0 Certified with a speed of 8000 MT/s and low latency CL36 timing.

Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB Limited Edition memory, image credit: Kingston.
The red and black design of the heatspreader mimics that of a fast car on a race track, or as Kingston puts it - an "aerodynamic look and feel of a racecar ready to hit the curves of the most challenging circuit." On top of this, the RGB strip is similar to what you'd find on other RGB Fury kits. On a personal note, the RGB strip (at least with the colors we see in the images) kind of clashes with the red and black. It does feature a racecar curve, though, which is cool.

Kingston notes that the premium parts of this limited edition DDR5 memory have been factory-tested to ensure that they can sustain the 8000 MT/s speed. Also, Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB Limited Edition memory is qualified by leading motherboard makers: MSI, ASUS, ASRock, and GIGABYTE.

Here's a look at the specs.

Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB Limited Edition memory

  • Capacities: 48GB (2 x 24GB)
  • Speed: 8000MT/s
  • Latency/Timing: CL36-48-48
  • Voltage: 1.45V
  • Operating temperature: 0°C to 85°C
  • Dimensions: 133.35mm x 45.8mm x 8.26mm

"We're thrilled to offer our customers another option of memory that seamlessly blends style and performance," said Kristy Ernt, DRAM business manager, Kingston. "The Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB Limited Edition features a striking new design and leverages the latest technology to achieve an aggressive speed of 8000MT/s, and fuels extreme overclocking potential while minimizing performance bottlenecks."

