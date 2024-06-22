NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang sees future games with AI-generated textures, objects, and more

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says that AI for gaming is the future: AI-based textures, PC gaming boosted with G-Assist, and so much more in our AI future.

NVIDIA has been pushing new technologies into gaming through ray tracing, DLSS, AI-powered technologies, and so much more... but we all know that AI is the future of gaming.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said one of those AI-powered technologies could be similar to how RTX Remux acts, but would do it in real-time. Jensen was asked recently "AI has been used in games for a while now, I'm thinking DLSS and now ACE. Do you think it's possible to apply multimodality AIs to generate frames?"

Jensen replied: "AI for gaming - we already use it for neural graphics, and we can generate pixels based off of few input pixels. We also generate frames between frames - not interpolation, but generation. In the future we'll even generate textures and objects, and the objects can be of lower quality and we can make them look better. We'll also generate characters in the games - think of a group of six people, two may be real, and the others may be long-term use AIs".

Jensen continued: "The games will be made with AI, they'll have AI inside, and you'll even have the PC become AI using G-Assist. You can use the PC as an AI assistant to help you game. GeForce is the biggest gaming brand in the world, we only see it growing, and a lot of them have AI in some capacity. We can't wait to let more people have it".

"But perhaps the most interesting AI-powered technology that NVIDIA came up with recently is ACE. It creates digital humans as NPCs in games which can use generative AI to talk to gamers. While ACE looks very promising, no games have adopted this technology outside of some demos".