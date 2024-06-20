Fractal Mood is a new minimal PC case with 'breathable fabric' panels

With breathable fabric panels, this minimal and stylish compact tower from Fractal is one of the most stylish cases we've seen in a while.

The new Fractal Mood PC case is the company's next minimal, stylish, and compact case. It sports a 'pillar design' and a removable cover made of breathable fabric. Available in black or grey, the low-volume design was created to minimize the PC's overall footprint but still offer enough room to install a 280mm radiator and a graphics card up to 325mm in length.

The new Fractal Mood SFF PC case, image credit: Fractal Design

The GPU's airflow looks pretty good here. It connects via a PCIe Gen 4 riser cable to the board and is mounted on one side with fans facing the breathable fabric to improve thermal performance. The case also comes with one of Fractal's 180mm Dynamic fans designed to move air "up through the case."

Compatibility-wise, as an SFF case (a tall one at that), it supports mITX motherboards and SFX or SFX-L power supplies. Still, there's plenty of room for cooling and even additional storage, including a 3.5-inch drive and two 2.5-inch drives. Fan-wise, in addition to the 180mm fan, there's room for two 120mm fans and two 140mm fans.

Here's a look at the full specs and more images of the impressive and stylish Fractal Mood.

Motherboard compatibility: mITX

Power supply type: SFX, SFX-L

Front radiator: Up to 280 mm

PSU max length: 130mm

GPU max length: 325mm

GPU thickness: 56mm (2.75 slot)

GPU height: 145 mm (excluding cables), 158 mm (including cables)

CPU cooler max height: 114mm (from top of IHS)

SFF-Ready Enthusiast GeForce Cards: Yes

3.5" drive mounts: 1x 3.5" included

Dedicated 2.5" drive mounts: 2x included, 2x positions total

Front interface: 1 x USB Type-C 20 Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 2x2), 2 x USB Type-A 5 Gbps (USB 3.0), 1 x Combo jack - Audio/Microphone, Power Button

Total fan mounts: 1 x 180mm (included), 2 x 120mm, 2 x 140mm

Dust filters: Rear magnetic filter mesh included

Case dimensions (LxWxH): 212 x 212 x 453mm

Net weight: 4.6 kg

Warranty: 2 years

