Fractal Mood is a new minimal PC case with 'breathable fabric' panels

The new Fractal Mood PC case is the company's next minimal, stylish, and compact case. It sports a 'pillar design' and a removable cover made of breathable fabric. Available in black or grey, the low-volume design was created to minimize the PC's overall footprint but still offer enough room to install a 280mm radiator and a graphics card up to 325mm in length.
The GPU's airflow looks pretty good here. It connects via a PCIe Gen 4 riser cable to the board and is mounted on one side with fans facing the breathable fabric to improve thermal performance. The case also comes with one of Fractal's 180mm Dynamic fans designed to move air "up through the case."
Compatibility-wise, as an SFF case (a tall one at that), it supports mITX motherboards and SFX or SFX-L power supplies. Still, there's plenty of room for cooling and even additional storage, including a 3.5-inch drive and two 2.5-inch drives. Fan-wise, in addition to the 180mm fan, there's room for two 120mm fans and two 140mm fans.
Here's a look at the full specs and more images of the impressive and stylish Fractal Mood.
- Motherboard compatibility: mITX
- Power supply type: SFX, SFX-L
- Front radiator: Up to 280 mm
- PSU max length: 130mm
- GPU max length: 325mm
- GPU thickness: 56mm (2.75 slot)
- GPU height: 145 mm (excluding cables), 158 mm (including cables)
- CPU cooler max height: 114mm (from top of IHS)
- SFF-Ready Enthusiast GeForce Cards: Yes
- 3.5" drive mounts: 1x 3.5" included
- Dedicated 2.5" drive mounts: 2x included, 2x positions total
- Front interface: 1 x USB Type-C 20 Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 2x2), 2 x USB Type-A 5 Gbps (USB 3.0), 1 x Combo jack - Audio/Microphone, Power Button
- Total fan mounts: 1 x 180mm (included), 2 x 120mm, 2 x 140mm
- Dust filters: Rear magnetic filter mesh included
- Case dimensions (LxWxH): 212 x 212 x 453mm
- Net weight: 4.6 kg
- Warranty: 2 years