Fractal Mood is a new minimal PC case with 'breathable fabric' panels

With breathable fabric panels, this minimal and stylish compact tower from Fractal is one of the most stylish cases we've seen in a while.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 29 seconds read time

The new Fractal Mood PC case is the company's next minimal, stylish, and compact case. It sports a 'pillar design' and a removable cover made of breathable fabric. Available in black or grey, the low-volume design was created to minimize the PC's overall footprint but still offer enough room to install a 280mm radiator and a graphics card up to 325mm in length.

The new Fractal Mood SFF PC case, image credit: Fractal Design
Open Gallery 6

The new Fractal Mood SFF PC case, image credit: Fractal Design

The GPU's airflow looks pretty good here. It connects via a PCIe Gen 4 riser cable to the board and is mounted on one side with fans facing the breathable fabric to improve thermal performance. The case also comes with one of Fractal's 180mm Dynamic fans designed to move air "up through the case."

Compatibility-wise, as an SFF case (a tall one at that), it supports mITX motherboards and SFX or SFX-L power supplies. Still, there's plenty of room for cooling and even additional storage, including a 3.5-inch drive and two 2.5-inch drives. Fan-wise, in addition to the 180mm fan, there's room for two 120mm fans and two 140mm fans.

Fractal Mood is a new minimal PC case with 'breathable fabric' panels 4
Open Gallery 6

Here's a look at the full specs and more images of the impressive and stylish Fractal Mood.

Fractal Mood is a new minimal PC case with 'breathable fabric' panels 5
Open Gallery 6

  • Motherboard compatibility: mITX
  • Power supply type: SFX, SFX-L
  • Front radiator: Up to 280 mm
  • PSU max length: 130mm
  • GPU max length: 325mm
  • GPU thickness: 56mm (2.75 slot)
  • GPU height: 145 mm (excluding cables), 158 mm (including cables)
  • CPU cooler max height: 114mm (from top of IHS)
  • SFF-Ready Enthusiast GeForce Cards: Yes
  • 3.5" drive mounts: 1x 3.5" included
  • Dedicated 2.5" drive mounts: 2x included, 2x positions total
  • Front interface: 1 x USB Type-C 20 Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 2x2), 2 x USB Type-A 5 Gbps (USB 3.0), 1 x Combo jack - Audio/Microphone, Power Button
  • Total fan mounts: 1 x 180mm (included), 2 x 120mm, 2 x 140mm
  • Dust filters: Rear magnetic filter mesh included
  • Case dimensions (LxWxH): 212 x 212 x 453mm
  • Net weight: 4.6 kg
  • Warranty: 2 years

Fractal Mood is a new minimal PC case with 'breathable fabric' panels 2
Open Gallery 6
Fractal Mood is a new minimal PC case with 'breathable fabric' panels 3
Open Gallery 6
Buy at Amazon

MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GDDR6

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$293.00
$293.00$293.00$293.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$293.00
$293.00$293.00$293.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/20/2024 at 2:21 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:fractal-design.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags