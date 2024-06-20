AI proxy war begins with $480 million infringement lawsuit against Micron Technology

An 'AI proxy war' has officially begun between rivals with the filing of a $480 million lawsuit against semiconductor manufacturing company Micron.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 8 seconds read time

Micron Technology, a US semiconductor manufacturing company, is being sued by South Korean company Mimir IP for infringing on its patents.

AI proxy war begins with $480 million infringement lawsuit against Micron Technology 6565156
Open Gallery 2

Mimir IP has filed a complaint with the International Trade Commission (ITC) and the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. Notably, Korea Economic Daily (KED) described Mimir IP as a non-practicing entity (NPE), which translates to a patent troll - a company that solely exists to purchase patents, hold them, and then sue companies or any entity that infringes on them.

Mimir purchased approximately 1,500 patents from SK Hynix in May, which it then used to file lawsuits that involve "circuits, voltage measurement devices, and non-volatile memory devices." The lawsuit, if it concludes in Mimir IP's favor, could earn the patent troll up to $480 million, and authorities could even force defendants to sign licensing agreements with Mimir.

KED states in its report that it's commonplace for companies to sell IP to patent trolls in order to wage war against competition. For example, the three leading DRAM providers, Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron Technology, all sold patents within the last year. Samsung sold 96 patents to IKT, a patent troll associated with Samsung Display, and Micron sold approximately 400 patents to patent troll Lodestar Licensing Group, marking the first time in 11 years the company moved patents to a holding company.

It appears there is a real rivalry between each of the DRAM providers, and moving patents to non-practicing entities is a way to conduct proxy wars against competition.

Buy at Amazon

$10 -PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/19/2024 at 8:00 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:techspot.com, kedglobal.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags