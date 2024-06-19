AMD responds to hack after unreleased product info and source code go on sale

A dark web kingpin has claimed they've acquired internal AMD data that is now being sold on the dark web in exchange for cryptocurrency.

There could be a slight fire at AMD right now as a hacker is claiming to have acquired a large variety of internal AMD data, which they are now attempting to sell on the dark web.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The purported AMD data has appeared on the dark web BreachForums by a user going by "IntelBroker," who is offering red team customer databases, upcoming product specifications and plans, internal financials, source code, firmware, ROMs, and information on employees, such as user IDs, names, phone numbers, and other sensitive information.

It should be noted that IntelBroker isn't a nobody in hacking circles, as the BreachedForums moderator has previously distributed information that has been claimed to be tied to large-scale hacks. For example, Europol revealed just last month it experienced a breach that resulted in files being stolen, and in April, Home Depot admitted the same. Additionally, the Pentagon said one of its partners experienced a breach. IntelBroker placed information on all three of those hacks onto the dark web for sale.

Whether IntelBroker's files contain the information they claim to have obtained - is another thing entirely.

Regardless, AMD has acknowledged these claims are being made and said in a statement to The Register, "We are aware of a cybercriminal organization claiming to be in possession of stolen AMD data. We are working closely with law enforcement officials and a third-party hosting partner to investigate the claim and the significance of the data."

In Other News