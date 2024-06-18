LIAN LI and Automobili Lamborghini partner to unveil the limited edition PC case

Into cars and PC's? LIAN LI has your back with a partnership with Lamborghini that has spawned a Lamborghini-themed PC case that comes with all the bells and whistles you would expect.

LIAN LI and Automobili Lamborghini announced on June 14 a new partnership that has created the limited edition O11D EVO RGB Automobili Lamborghini PC case, which has been designed with performance and innovation at its forefront. Notably, there will only be 6498 units of this case, and according to LIAN LI's CEO Jameson Chen, the partnership with Lamborghini isn't just about collaborating with an iconic name but "redefining the boundaries of PC craftsmanship".

So, what does your Lamborghini-themed PC case come with? Engineers have integrated authentic carbon fiber into the design of the case, with the inclusion of a removable top piece that adds to its overall aesthetic design. Additionally, Lamborghini has sprinkled some magic onto the case with an Automobili Lamborghini Dashboard that's inspired by past Lamborghini designs.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The case is equipped with a 5-inch display that can showcase CPU and GPU performance data in real-time, similar to a speed dial in a Lamborghini vehicle but for PC components. As for more inclusions, the case features Giallo Orion color accents, premium materials, and RGB light strips that are pre-set with the Giallo Orion Pantone color. Pricing doesn't seem to be officially announced at the moment, but reports are pointing to approximately $300 for the O11D EVO RGB Automobili Lamborghini Edition.

3