Lian Li partners with Lamborghini to create a custom PC case with a dynamic display

Lian Li's latest case collaboration sees the company team up with Automobili Lamborghini to create a custom Limited Edition run of its popular O11D EVO RGB chassis - with a look and feel inspired by Lamborghini's luxury sports car line. This partnership continues a trend we've seen for many years: PC gaming gear crossed with Italian supercars.

Lian Li O11D EVO RGB Automobili Lamborghini Edition PC case, image credit: Lian li.

Limited to 6498 units, the Lian Li O11D EVO RGB Automobili Lamborghini Edition PC case included the black and gold Lamborghini badge on the front. The classic l-shaped tempered glass case sports a similar black and gold/yellow (Giallo Orion, to be exact) look for its default RGB lighting profile.

Lian Li notes that the feet and the I/O module for this limited edition case are made from 'complete carbon fiber,' a highly durable material also found throughout the case - 'seamlessly integrated into its design.' There's also an integrated 5-inch display showcasing CPU and GPU performance data in the style of a Lamborghini speedometer.

Elsewhere, this is still the Lian Li O11D EVO RGB - a tower case with plenty of room for radiators, fans, and high-end GPUs. However, as a premium custom version of one of Lian Li's impressive tempered glass cases, the $299.99 price point is notably more expensive than the 011's non-carbon fiber and non-Lamborghini versions. It's not as expensive as renting a real-life Lamborghini for a day, but at around $100 or so more - this would probably only appeal to the Lamborghini superfans out there. Especially when it looks like it doesn't come with any fans.

Or, as Lian Lie puts it, those who want a PC case made from 'premium materials exuding an unmistakable aura of luxury and performance.'