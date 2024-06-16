Lian Li partners with Lamborghini to create a custom PC case with a dynamic display

Lian Li's latest case collaboration sees the company team up with Automobili Lamborghini to create a custom Limited Edition run of its popular O11D EVO RGB chassis - with a look and feel inspired by Lamborghini's luxury sports car line. This partnership continues a trend we've seen for many years: PC gaming gear crossed with Italian supercars.

Lian Li O11D EVO RGB Automobili Lamborghini Edition PC case, image credit: Lian li.
Lian Li O11D EVO RGB Automobili Lamborghini Edition PC case, image credit: Lian li.

Limited to 6498 units, the Lian Li O11D EVO RGB Automobili Lamborghini Edition PC case included the black and gold Lamborghini badge on the front. The classic l-shaped tempered glass case sports a similar black and gold/yellow (Giallo Orion, to be exact) look for its default RGB lighting profile.

Lian Li notes that the feet and the I/O module for this limited edition case are made from 'complete carbon fiber,' a highly durable material also found throughout the case - 'seamlessly integrated into its design.' There's also an integrated 5-inch display showcasing CPU and GPU performance data in the style of a Lamborghini speedometer.

Lian Li partners with Lamborghini to create a custom PC case with a dynamic display 05
Elsewhere, this is still the Lian Li O11D EVO RGB - a tower case with plenty of room for radiators, fans, and high-end GPUs. However, as a premium custom version of one of Lian Li's impressive tempered glass cases, the $299.99 price point is notably more expensive than the 011's non-carbon fiber and non-Lamborghini versions. It's not as expensive as renting a real-life Lamborghini for a day, but at around $100 or so more - this would probably only appeal to the Lamborghini superfans out there. Especially when it looks like it doesn't come with any fans.

Lian Li partners with Lamborghini to create a custom PC case with a dynamic display 03
Or, as Lian Lie puts it, those who want a PC case made from 'premium materials exuding an unmistakable aura of luxury and performance.'

