ASUS releases GeForce-powered TUF Gaming Copilot+ laptops at Computex 2024

ASUS has revealed its new line up TUF gaming AI-powered laptops that come with GeForce RTX GPUs, AMD's latest Ryzen processor and Copilot+ certification.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 4 seconds read time

Computex 2024 has started and unsurprisingly it's inundated with artificial intelligence powered devices, particularly Copilot+ laptops.

ASUS releases GeForce-powered TUF Gaming Copilot+ laptops at Computex 2024 8076
Open Gallery 9

ASUS has kicked off the technology trade show by showcasing its latest range of AI-powered TUF Gaming laptops, which will all be coming with AMD's Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor that ushers in a 50 TOPS Neural Processing Unit (NPU) - a piece of hardware dedicated to running AI-based tasks. The TUF Gaming line is designed to be a more affordable solution compared to ASUS's ROG line, which is why we are seeing cut-down version of the ROG Zephyrus G16.

The TUF Gaming laptops arrive in two variants the A16 and A14, with the A14 being the least powerful of the two. With that being said both of these laptops, while being able to carry out AI-based tasks through Windows Copilot+ are more than capable of running the latest games at considerable framerates.

ASUS releases GeForce-powered TUF Gaming Copilot+ laptops at Computex 2024 8083
Open Gallery 9
ASUS releases GeForce-powered TUF Gaming Copilot+ laptops at Computex 2024 8088
Open Gallery 9

The 16-inch A16 features a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU with 140W of Total Graphics Power (TPG), which provides 321 TOPS of advanced AI performance. The A16 has a 2.5K resolution display that has a 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and an aspect ratio of 16:10.

ASUS releases GeForce-powered TUF Gaming Copilot+ laptops at Computex 2024 8093
Open Gallery 9

The A14 is ASUS's 14-inch variant has the same CPU and TOPS as the A16, but instead features a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU with up to 100W of TGP. The A14 has the same 2.5K, 165Hz, 3ms response time display and comes in an ultra-thin chassis of 1.69cm in width and a weight of just 1.46kg.

ASUS releases GeForce-powered TUF Gaming Copilot+ laptops at Computex 2024 8097
Open Gallery 9
ASUS releases GeForce-powered TUF Gaming Copilot+ laptops at Computex 2024 8099
Open Gallery 9
ASUS releases GeForce-powered TUF Gaming Copilot+ laptops at Computex 2024 8101
Open Gallery 9
ASUS releases GeForce-powered TUF Gaming Copilot+ laptops at Computex 2024 8102
Open Gallery 9
Thank you to our Computex Taipei 2024 sponsors!
AerocoolASRockASUS AUDuckyPro GamerswarePhanteksPhisonThermal GrizzlyZOTAC Gaming
Buy at Amazon

$10 -PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/3/2024 at 7:28 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags