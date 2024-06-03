ASUS releases GeForce-powered TUF Gaming Copilot+ laptops at Computex 2024

ASUS has revealed its new line up TUF gaming AI-powered laptops that come with GeForce RTX GPUs, AMD's latest Ryzen processor and Copilot+ certification.

Computex 2024 has started and unsurprisingly it's inundated with artificial intelligence powered devices, particularly Copilot+ laptops.

ASUS has kicked off the technology trade show by showcasing its latest range of AI-powered TUF Gaming laptops, which will all be coming with AMD's Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor that ushers in a 50 TOPS Neural Processing Unit (NPU) - a piece of hardware dedicated to running AI-based tasks. The TUF Gaming line is designed to be a more affordable solution compared to ASUS's ROG line, which is why we are seeing cut-down version of the ROG Zephyrus G16.

The TUF Gaming laptops arrive in two variants the A16 and A14, with the A14 being the least powerful of the two. With that being said both of these laptops, while being able to carry out AI-based tasks through Windows Copilot+ are more than capable of running the latest games at considerable framerates.

The 16-inch A16 features a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU with 140W of Total Graphics Power (TPG), which provides 321 TOPS of advanced AI performance. The A16 has a 2.5K resolution display that has a 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and an aspect ratio of 16:10.

The A14 is ASUS's 14-inch variant has the same CPU and TOPS as the A16, but instead features a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU with up to 100W of TGP. The A14 has the same 2.5K, 165Hz, 3ms response time display and comes in an ultra-thin chassis of 1.69cm in width and a weight of just 1.46kg.

