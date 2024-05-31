AMD Ryzen 9950X, 9900X, 9700X, 9600X specs leaked ahead of Computex - flagship CPU hits 5.7GHz

The Ryzen 9 9950X processor will seemingly boost up to 5.7GHz with a 170W TDP, and we've had specs from two separate leaks at this point.

AMD's Ryzen 9000 launch has been leaked ahead of Computex, although we should add a hefty helping of seasoning with this one.

The leak comes from Wxnod on X (formerly Twitter) and is supposedly a deck of presentation slides from AORUS (GIGABYTE), but separately, CodeCommando has also spilled the specs of AMD's initial Zen 5 desktop CPUs. (Hat tips to Wccftech and VideoCardz respectively here).

While the two leaks appear to match, and show an initial four chips that AMD is set to unleash, we should still be very cautious about all this.

In theory, then, we're looking at the revelation of the Ryzen 9 9950X, Ryzen 9 9900X, Ryzen 7 9700X, and Ryzen 5 9600X. Although to be fair, with it pretty clear Team Red is going the Ryzen 9000 route for the name (based on multiple leaks from motherboard vendors), this is pretty obviously going to be the case.

We do get purported spec details as well, though. Apparently, the boost speeds are up to 5.7GHz for the 9950X, and 5.6GHz with the 9900X. The 9700X boosts to 5.5GHz, and we drop down slightly to 5.4GHz for the 9600X.

The core count is as previously rumored: 16, 12, 8 and 6 cores for those four CPUs respectively (mirroring Ryzen 7000 of course). As for TDPs, the Ryzen 5 and 7 chips are at 65W, and the two Ryzen 9 top-end processors are 120W and 170W respectively.

VideoCardz reckons other sources have confirmed these details, and so there you have it - in theory, anyway. All that remains is to wait and find out if this is really true, but it's looking likely enough.

