GIGABYTE's new B650E AORUS motherboard can handle GPUs that weigh up to 58kg

GIGABYTE's upcoming B650E AORURS PRO X USB4 motherboard with the PCIe 5.0 x16 slot featuring Ultra Durable PCIe Armor, capable of handling 58kg GPU weight.

GIGABYTE is preparing to launch its new B650E AORUS PRO X USB4 motherboard, which has a PCIe Ultra Durable slot that supports graphics cards that weigh up to an incredibly hefty 58kg (!!!).

GIGABYTE B650E AORUS PRO X USB4 with Ultra Durable PCIe Armor (source: Benchlife)
In a new report from Benchlife, we're learning that AMD's new AM5 motherboards ready for Zen 5 will feature the 800-series chipset naming, not the 700-series chipset everyone thought would succeed the 600-series chipset that powers current Zen 4-ready motherboards.

Benchlife received a new GIGABYTE B650E AORUS PRO X USB4 motherboard, noting that it should have specs and features one would expect from the new flagship X870 motherboards. GIGABYTE is most likely testing its new features and support for its new motherboards, gearing up for the 800-series motherboards that will debut later this year.

The new B650E AORUS PRO X USB4 motherboard features USB4 support -- spoiler alert in the motherboard name, really -- as well as Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, and innovative features like Sensor Panel Link, which is a connector that lets you connect special panels to display system information in real-time, without the need of an external GPU.

GIGABYTE B650E AORUS PRO X USB4 with Ultra Durable PCIe Armor (source: Benchlife)
GIGABYTE's new B650E AORUS X PRO USB4 motherboard features M.2 EZ-Latch Click and EZ-Latch Plus systems, with EZ-Latch Plus for your graphics card. If you're changing graphics cards all the time -- GPU reviewer lyf, yo -- then the PCIe 5.0 x16 slot features Ultra Durable PCIe Armor.

This beast slot is able to accommodate a massive graphics card that weighs up to 58kg. There aren't any graphics cards on the market that weigh 58kg, but hey... GIGABYTE is ready with the B650E AORUS X PRO USB4 if that day ever comes.

