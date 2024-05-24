Next DOOM game 'The Dark Ages' set to be revealed at Xbox Games Showcase

ID Software's Legendary DOOM franchise is expected to have its next installment unveiled at the Xbox Games Showcase scheduled for June 9.

The next installment in the DOOM franchise is purportedly called "DOOM: The Dark Ages," and it will be revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9, according to a new report from Insider Gaming.

The new report comes after previous rumors that ID Software was preparing to reveal its next DOOM project at the Xbox Games Showcase, but at the time of those reports the new DOOM project was under the codename Year Zero. Insider Gaming has now revealed the name for title, writing it has been in development for at least four years and will take players to a "medieval inspired doom world".

The exclusive report mentions the new title could be taking players back to a much younger Doomslayer, perhaps a prequel story about his earlier life before all the blood, dust and glory. Insider Gaming writes that it can independently verify the rumors that the next DOOM game will be unveiled at the upcoming Xbox Showcase.

It remains to be seen if the new DOOM game will arrive on PS5 at the same time as Xbox, but given Xbox's recent initiative to bring new Microsoft-owned games to other consoles, I would say there is a pretty good chance.

