Samsung teases 16-layer 3D DRAM with VCT DRAM as a 'stepping stone' for future RAM

Samsung is speeding into the world of next-gen 3D RAM, the future of compact RAM, something we're learning from its presentation during IMW 2024 this week.

VCT (vertical channel transistor) DRAM is one of the first achievements towards this goal, with Samsung expected to complete the initial development of VCT DRAM in 2025, with 3D DRAM hitting the market by 2030. IWM 2024 is an international conference for computer memory companies, where Samsung teased its developments in DRAM innovation.

ZDNet Korea reported on the story, with Samsung Vice President, Lee Si-woo, speaking during Samsung's research in 4F Square VCT DRAM and 3D DRAM. Lee said: "Industrial developments such as hyperscaler AI and on-demand AI require a lot of memory processing ability. On the other hand, the microprocessing technology of existing DRAM is limited". While, in the future, Lee predicts "new innovations are expected to occur in the structure of cells".

One of those innovations is 4F Square VCT DRAM, which is the most compact DRAM design ever. The new 4F Square design uses vertical stacking to reduce DRAM cells by around 30% from today's standard 6F Square DRAM cell structure. 4F Square is not only more horizontally compact, but more power efficient, while its complexity requires extreme precision during fabrication, better materials for production, and more research to get it scalable and mass-producable.

Lee continued, saying: "Many companies are making efforts to transition to 4F Square VCT DRAM. However, for this to happen, the development of new materials such as oxide channel materials and ferroelectrics must take precedence".

The memory industry has been aiming towards vertical DRAM stacking -- including 4F Square -- and eventually, 3D DRAM for the doors to open up for higher capacities and efficiency in DRAM. 3D NAND has excited the memory industry, with Samsung first introducing 3D DRAM (which Samsung calls V-NAND) back in 2013.