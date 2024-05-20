M4 Mac Ultra or Mac Pro? Don't expect one any time soon - you might be waiting until mid-2025

The M2 Ultra Mac Studio and Mac Pro are among the best Macs you can buy if you need raw horsepower and lots of cores, but we now expect that Apple will ship the M3 family of chips for these computers entirely and move on to the M4. Apple announced the first M4 device earlier this month in the form of the iPad Pro, and while there are no Macs with the chip yet that will change later this year. But in terms of the M4 Ultra and the Macs that will use it, there is no suggestion that they will arrive before 2025.

In fact, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has now reiterated that in the paywalled version of the Power On newsletter for Bloomberg. Gurman says that Apple's current roadmap has the company set to launch the new M4-powered Mac Studio and Mac Pro in the middle fo 2025 which means that we shouldn't expect anything any time soon. Thankfully, the M2 Ultra Mac Studio and Mac Pros are still extremely fast devices.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Gurman also says that he doesn't expect that Apple will announce any new Macs at the WWDC event that will kick off on June 10, allowing the company to instead focus on software. Given the expected focus on big AI features coming to the iPhone that could be the best decision, giving Apple the time needed to show off its new software updates to the fullest. Alongside the iOS 18 update, we also expect Apple to preview new updates for the Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro.

Both the Mac Studio and Mac Pro are devices that are aimed squarely at people who need the utmost processing power whether that's for creative workflows like photo and video editing or development using Xcode. The Mac Pro even comes in a rackmount design that allows it to be used in data centers and similar implementations. The Mac Pro and Mac Studio are likely to use the same M4 Ultra chips, while the Mac Pro will have space for adding the extra cards and storage that are often needed by people who shop at the high-end of the Mac lineup.

If Apple sticks to its usual release cadence we expect that it will release the new software updates in September alongside the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro. We should also expect that Apple will announce the Apple Watch X and an updated Apple Watch Ultra during the same period, too.