'Creativity cannot be crushed' Samsung says as it mocks Apple's controversial iPad Pro ad

The controversial iPad Pro ad that Apple has already had to apologize has now been mocked by Samsung as it says that 'creativity cannot be crushed.'

When Apple announced its latest iPad Pro with the fancy OLED display and superfast M4 chip it did so by using a new ad. That ad showed musical instruments and art supplies, among other things, being destroyed by a giant industrial press. But while the ad was absolutely impressive, it definitely didn't seem to send the message that Apple thought it would. Instead, creatives the world over argued that it was disrespectful and that Apple had completely missed the mark. Apple subsequently agreed and apologized for the misstep, but that doesn't seem to have been the end of it.

As it has done before, Samsung has now picked up the baton and mocked Apple with a new ad of its own. It's based on Apple's ad and sees a woman using a Samsung tablet to read music while playing what appears to be a bruised and battered guitar. The scene is made up to look like the aftermath of Apple's own ad, giving the whole thing extra weight. It's a cool ad, and it carries the tagline "Creativity cannot be crushed."

Samsung definitely went for the jugular here and it seems to have hit the mark. The ad was posted to the X social network carrying the #UnCrush tag and you can check it out for yourself above.

Apple has of course come in for its criticism here and this isn't the first time that Samsung has taken that as an opportunity to get one over its old foe. Some will argue that Samsung showed a lack of creativity by taking inspiration from Apple here, but when your ad is as badly received as Apple's was you leave yourself wide open to this kind of response.

The real question? Will it sell any tablets?