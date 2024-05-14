Apple's fancy new OLED iPad Pro display has a problem with HDR content, it seems

The brand-new M4 iPad Pro is quite the beast of a machine as early reviews have already attested to. But while the new OLED display is said to be as impressive as Apple claimed during its announcement event, that doesn't mean that it isn't without its issues. One issue in particular relates to the way it displays HDR content, and Apple is reportedly already aware of the issue.

The issue was first reported by iMore and it's difficult to explain. The way we understand it is that some HDR highlights are blown out when certain shades of blue are shown on-screen. Instead of being blue as you might expect, they appear almost white which creates a strange-looking effect and one that definitely isn't the iPad working as intended.

The report says that the same issue isn't available on an iPhone 15 Pro, a Samsung TV, or the M2 11-inch iPad Pro, suggesting that the problem is indeed specific to the hot new OLED display found in the M4 iPad Pro. If you have a new iPad Pro you can test the issue for yourself using the Dolby Vision stream of Strange Things Series 3 on Netflix. The example given is the 25-minute mark of the fifth episode in which you see characters making their way down a long corridor. Around the edge of a blue shirt is a clear white hue, something that definitely shouldn't be there.

The report notes that the problem isn't always easy to spot so it isn't something that you'll notice when watching most content, it seems, but the problem is undoubtedly an issue that Apple will need to address. Thankfully, iMore reports that Apple is aware of the issue and that it's working on a fix - the good news is that the fix is a software one, rather than this being an issue that can only be fixed by swapping iPads out.

The OLED display was a big point for Apple's iPad Pro unveiling as was the new M4 chip. It's the fastest chip that has ever found its way into an iPad and promises incredible performance when running apps and games.

The new M4 iPad Pro is available for preorder now with a price starting at $799 for the 11-inch version. The 13-inch version costs more, as you'd expect, and both models will officially go on sale tomorrow, May 15. Those who got their preorders in quickly can expect to receive their new tablet on the same day.