Analysts expect an iPad Pro sales slowdown despite new models, here's why

Analysts at TrendForce have warned that they expect demand for Apple's M4 iPad Pro to be lower than last year thanks to some key factors.

Apple announced the new iPad Pro with a superfast M4 chip earlier this week as well as what is reportedly the best display money can buy in terms of a tablet. The OLED displays are incredibly bright, but despite that in combination with the new chip, the analysts at TrendForce aren't expecting any big sales boost. In fact, they think that Apple could have to deal with a slowdown in sales instead.

That's according to a TrendForce report picked up by 9to5Mac that suggests Apple will sell between 4.5 million and 5 million iPad Pro tablets this year. That represents a year-on-year fall in demand, but the report suggests that there are a couple of good reasons why people might not flock to the new tablet.

At the top of the list is price. The new iPad Pro models are $200 more costly than the ones that they replaced, thanks in part to the increased costs incurred by the OLED display and that M4 silicon. Couple that with the fact that buyers will need a new Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil Pro to make the most out of their new tablet and it won't take long for that order to get very expensive indeed.

One of the other notable reasons is the fact that Apple also announced a refreshed iPad Air alongside the new iPad Pro. It doesn't come with an M4, but rather the older M2, but the biggest news is the addition of a new 13-inch display option. That means that people who want a larger tablet no longer have to go for the iPad Pro, and it's thought that will be a key factor in demand.

Both the new iPad Pro and iPad Air are available for preorder now and will go on sale officially on May 15.