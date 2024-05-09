Hi-Fi Rush 2 pitch prepped by Tango before closure, Arkane was interested in Dishonored 3

Hi-Fi Rush 2 pitch prepped by Tango Gameworks before Xbox closed the studio, Arkane Austin was interested making new immersive sim game, maybe Dishonored 3.

Two of Bethesda's key studios wanted to make new games in fan-favorite franchises before they were shut down.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Days ago, Xbox shut down three Bethesda Softworks studios: Arkane Austin, Tango Gameworks, and Alpha Dog. The decision was part of a new "reprioritization of resources" that would put Bethesda's "high-impact titles" front and center. Xbox closed down the studios and re-allocated their budgets and spending accounts for other teams and projects.

Popular Now: Scientists use supercomputer to find out when humanity will perish

The news has caused a big rift among the Xbox faithful, but frustrations rose even more once today's news broke. Sources tell Bloomberg's Jason Schreier that Tango Gameworks was prepping an internal pitch for Hi-Fi Rush 2 before the studio was shut down. Hi-Fi Rush is one of the most acclaimed Xbox games in recent memory--fans love it and were eager for a sequel.

Read Also: Why Xbox closed Tango Gameworks and Arkane Austin

Arkane Austin was also interested in coming back home to the world of immersive sim gaming following its unsuccessful foray with Redfall. Sources tell Bloomberg that Arkane Austin wanted to return to its roots, potentially with a new Dishonored game. The last game in the franchise was released in 2016 with Dishonored 2.

Elsewhere in the report, it was revealed that Xbox's budget cuts aren't over and that more layoffs are planned.

Below we have pertinent snippets from the internal memo that was published by Xbox content and studios president Matt Booty.