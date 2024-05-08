Sabrent launches new Rocket NANO 1TB 2242 DRAM-less Gen4 SSD: up to 5GB/sec

Sabrent has just launched its newer, faster M.2 2242 SSD with the release of its new Sabrent Rocket NANO 2242 SSD.

The new Sabrent Rocket NANO SSD has been designed for specialized devices like the Lenovo Legion Go, Lenovo ThinkPad laptops, and other portables, but the company is clear that the Rocket NANO SSD will work anywhere. The new Rocket NANO SSD can be extended to M.2 2280 form factor, or you can adjust your motherboard standoffs while most enclosures, add-in cards, and devices such as cloners will work "as-is," says Sabrent.

This is a new DRAM-less SSD, so the Sabrent Rocket NANO SSD is single-sided, so there's no need to worry about whether it'll fit in your machine or device. Now, let's talk about those important read and write speeds, shall we?

Sabrent's new Rocket NANO SSD is perfect for both PCIe 3.0 and PCIe 4.0 devices, with the SSD reaching 5GB/sec reads in a Gen4-capable system. The compact controller and fast 3D NAND are optimized to run cooler with lower power consumption, making the Sabrent Rocket NANO the perfect SSD for portable devices where power matters, but you still want fantastic 5GB/sec speeds.

The Smaller The Better : This M.2 SSD may be shorter, but it's not slower. It's great in a PCIe 3.0 slot or 4.0, able to achieve up to 5GB/s or more with the latter. Enjoy fast loading times and consistent performance, no matter how you use the drive.

No Compromises : The use of fast 3D NAND and an efficient controller makes for an optimized design that's great for portable devices. Have no concerns about high heat production or high power consumption. Enjoy a fast, reliable M.2 2242 drive.

Fits You: Although the Rocket NANO 2242 is designed for use in M.2 2242 hosts, it will work with many others. It can be extended to M.2 2280+ and also will work in most motherboards with standoff changes, add-in-cards, enclosures, and cloners.

Sabrent's new Rocket NANO SSD is available on Amazon right now, check them out in the links below.