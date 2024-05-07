Microsoft fixes odd situation where those upgrading to Windows 11 would get an old version

When upgrading from Windows 10, you'd expect to get the latest version of Windows 11 - namely 23H2, right? Well, in some cases this hasn't been happening...

Windows 10 users wanting to upgrade to Windows 11 will soon be put on the latest version of Microsoft's newer operating system.

Getting the latest version of any operating system when you perform an in-place upgrade is expected, really (Image Credit: Microsoft)

What, you might be thinking: Didn't this happen already? No, actually, because some of those upgrading from Windows 10 found themselves migrated to Windows 11 22H2, rather than the 23H2 flavor of the OS.

Windows Latest reports that they have observed on several Windows 10 PCs that Microsoft was offering the upgrade to Windows 11, but that it would install the 22H2 version.

Leading to the odd situation where you'd upgrade to Windows 11, going through that lengthy process, only to immediately have to upgrade again to 23H2 if you wanted all the latest features and tweaks for the OS.

Apparently, though, this is no longer happening, and all those PCs which were previously being offered 22H2 are now getting an installation of 23H2, due to a server-side change by Microsoft.

So, if you previously noticed that your PC was being offered Windows 11 22H2, hopefully when you check the Windows Update panel now, you'll find it's 23H2.

As to why Microsoft would push an older version of Windows 11 on those upgrading from Windows 10, well, your guess is as good as ours. It doesn't make much sense, but at least things have been changed to a more sensible way of working now.