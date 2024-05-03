Annoying Windows 11 pop-up pushing Bing on Chrome users is apparently doing the rounds again

It's supposed to be a one-time notification for Windows 11 and 10, according to Microsoft, but we've seen it scurry onto our desktop twice.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 44 seconds read time

Windows 11 and Windows 10 users are again under fire from a Microsoft pop-up which is rather intrusive, flashing up on the desktop to advertise Bing AI for those using Google's Chrome browser.

This frustrating pop-up is affecting Windows 10 as well as Microsoft's newest OS (Image Credit: Microsoft)
Open Gallery 2

This frustrating pop-up is affecting Windows 10 as well as Microsoft's newest OS (Image Credit: Microsoft)

Windows Latest notes it initially spotted the pop-up, which urges Chrome users to use ChatGPT-4 powered Bing - and to set Bing as their default search, and install its extension - back in March, but it's now appearing again.

Multiple readers have been getting in touch lately complaining that they've been hit by this dialog box, which stays present until you dismiss it - you have to answer either yes or no to the suggested Bing-related modifications to Chrome.

Worse still, if you go ahead with all this by accident, then revert when Chrome warns you about changes made by that Bing extension, Microsoft again pops up a plea to not ditch Bing. Desperate stuff, frankly...

This is facilitated by a server-side update, but Microsoft told Windows Latest that it's just a one-time nag panel - sorry, notification.

Microsoft stated:

"This is a one-time notification giving people the choice to set Bing as their default search engine on Chrome. For those who choose to set Bing as their default search engine on Chrome, when signed in with their MSA they also get more chat turns in Copilot and chat history."

The trouble is, we've seen this pop-up twice: The first time, back in March, like Windows Latest, and then it hit us again earlier this week.

So, make of that what you will, but we've definitely had it piped through a second time, which shouldn't have happened, not according to Microsoft's statement.

We wonder if other folks have encountered this double helping of Bing ads, too - let us know in the comments if you have.

Buy at Amazon

ASRock AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT Challenger 12GB

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$399.99
$399.99$399.99$399.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$460.44
$460.44$394.99$399.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/3/2024 at 1:37 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:windowslatest.com, microsoft.com

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

What's in Darren's PC?

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags