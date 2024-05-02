Corsair One i500 Mini Gaming PC: new design, Core i9-14900K, RTX 4080 SUPER, costs $3600

Corsair's new One i500 Mini Gaming PC detailed by Newegg: liquid-cooled Core i9-14900K, GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, and new wooden aesthetic.

Corsair is about to unveil its new One i500 Mini Gaming PC, but Newegg accidentally listed the new PC showing off the new design and specs. Check it out:

Corsair's new One i500 Mini Gaming PC listing on Newegg (source: Newegg)
Corsair's new SFF system features a Dark and Light Wood design that looks beautiful, being quite the departure to the company's usual styling. Inside, Corsair has beefed up the hardware considerably, with an Intel Core i9-14900K processor that is liquid-cooled, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER graphics card.

There's also 2TB of SSD (Gen4, I'm presuming) and 32GB of DDR5 memory, with the Corsair logo on the front that will light up, with LED strips on each side of the case. Corsair uses an Intel B760M motherboard, and an in-house Corsair 1000W SFX-L 80+ Gold PSU, with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support.

Corsair One i500 Mini Gaming PC: new design, Core i9-14900K, RTX 4080 SUPER, costs $3600 35Corsair One i500 Mini Gaming PC: new design, Core i9-14900K, RTX 4080 SUPER, costs $3600 36
Corsair's new One i500 (Light Wood) (source: Newegg)
Corsair One i500 Mini Gaming PC: new design, Core i9-14900K, RTX 4080 SUPER, costs $3600 38Corsair One i500 Mini Gaming PC: new design, Core i9-14900K, RTX 4080 SUPER, costs $3600 39
Corsair's new One i500 (Dark Wood) (source: Newegg)
It's a SFF (Small Form Factor) Gaming PC, so the dimensions are tight: a 22-liter chassis that weighs 7.2kg, while measuring in at 38.9cm high, 19.2cm wide, and 29.9mm deep. Corsair's new One i500 PC is larger than the previous One i300 (38cm by 20.1cm, so we're talking a tiny, tiny bit bigger) but it weighs almost the same.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

