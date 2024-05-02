Targus USB4 Triple Video Docking Station with 100W power: ready for your laptop

Targus unveils its new USB4 Triple Video Docking Station with 100W Power, with USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, and so much more.

Targus has just revealed its new USB4 Triple Video Docking Station with 100W Power, the new DOCK460, which has both USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. Check it out:

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new Targus DOCK460 is a triple video enterprise-grade dock, with this new Alternate Mode dock featuring all of the ports and power required to support and run countless devices on laptops and other devices.

Targus includes two DisplayPort ports and a single HDMI output for regular monitors, as well as a higher-end 2.5GbE ethernet port. The two DisplayPort and single HDMI port allow owners of the Targus DOCK460 to support up to 8K resolution in single-monitor and even dual-monitor use, or up to 3 x 4K displays at once over the DOCK460.

David Dorantes, Director, Product Marketing, Targus, explains: "Our new DOCK460 is an outstanding docking solution for enterprise users who want more power, speed, and performance than previously available, while offering ultra-compatibility with a wide variety of laptop brands and platforms. With this powerful dock, users can enjoy a native triple-video workstation that stays charged and ready with 100 W power delivery, plus the addition of a USB4 connection and 2.5G Ethernet".

3

Targus says that it's new DOCK460 is available right now on its website and participating retailers worldwide, at a cost of $249.

If you've got a new laptop that only has USB4 or Thunderbolt 4 ports; and there are more and more coming out, I've got a new Dell XPS 16 2024 laptop that will be on TweakTown for review in the coming weeks, and with just USB and Thunderbolt ports, a dock like this is a life saver for productivity and hookign in multiple monitors at once.