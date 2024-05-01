Intel Core Ultra CPU flexes its NPU muscle: AI runs over 500 models optimized

Intel has just announced that it has surpassed 500 AI models running optimized on its Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" CPUs.

Intel Core Ultra CPU flexes its NPU muscle: AI runs over 500 models optimized 09
The company issued a press release today, saying that the industry's leading AI PC processor is available right now enabling new AI experiences, immersive graphics and optimal battery life. This significant milestone is a result of the investments by Intel in client AI, the AI PC transformation, framework optimizations and AI tools including OpenVINO toolkit.

Intel said that the 500 AI models that were trained can be deployed across the CPU, GPU, or NPU, with models drawing from categories of local AI inferencing, including large language, diffusion, super resolution, object detection, image classification/segmentation, computer vision, and more.

Robert Hallock, Intel vice president and general manager of AI and technical marketing in the Client Computing Group, said: "Intel has a rich history of working with the ecosystem to bring AI applications to client devices, and today we celebrate another strong chapter in the heritage of client AI by surpassing 500 pre-trained AI models running optimized on Intel Core Ultra processors. This unmatched selection reflects our commitment to building not only the PC industry's most robust toolchain for AI developers, but a rock-solid foundation AI software users can implicitly trust".

Intel's current-gen Core Ultra 100 series "Meteor Lake" CPUs are available right now inside of laptops and even MSI's Claw gaming handheld, while next-generation Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake-S" CPUs will be available in desktop form later this year.

