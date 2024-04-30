ASUS to launch 'groundbreaking' AI PC with Snapdragon X Elite SoC on May 20

It is likely to be a Vivobook laptop, and it's set to launch at the same time as Microsoft's consumer-focused Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6.

ASUS is jumping on the Snapdragon X Elite laptop bandwagon with the announcement that it has a notebook, or rather an AI PC, to reveal next month.

The unnamed laptop - presumably a Vivobook, or certainly that's the theory from VideoCardz (we'll come back to that), which spotted the press announcement from ASUS - will be unveiled at a virtual launch event online at 1pm CDT (11am PST) on May 20, 2024. So that's just a few short weeks away now.

If the date sounds familiar, that's because this is when Microsoft will reveal its new Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 devices for consumers (business targeted models have already been launched - but they don't have the Snapdragon ARM-based chip inside).

We're set to see a bunch of other Qualcomm-powered laptops in a parade of AI PCs from the likes of Lenovo, HP, Dell - all the usual suspects from the big-hitting laptop vendors.

VideoCardz believes that the fresh offering from ASUS will be a Vivobook based on the fact that the image that came with the announcement from the laptop maker is labeled 'S5507' and that's one step on from model S5506 - which is an ASUS Vivobook S 15 (pictured top of this article). So, we can guess this will be a 15-inch laptop too (which sounds about right).

It's clearly a Snapdragon thing, as the blurb mentions that the new AI PC is a "collaboration between Microsoft, Qualcomm, and ASUS." It's a laptop set to "redefine the very fabric of computing" apparently, and usher in a "groundbreaking generation of AI-powered technology," with the PR talk certainly not being dialed back for the press release.

Roll on May and a deluge of AI PCs, it seems.