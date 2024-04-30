ASUS to launch 'groundbreaking' AI PC with Snapdragon X Elite SoC on May 20

It is likely to be a Vivobook laptop, and it's set to launch at the same time as Microsoft's consumer-focused Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 15 seconds read time

ASUS is jumping on the Snapdragon X Elite laptop bandwagon with the announcement that it has a notebook, or rather an AI PC, to reveal next month.

Expect a 'next level' AI PC (Image Credit: ASUS)
Open Gallery 2

Expect a 'next level' AI PC (Image Credit: ASUS)

The unnamed laptop - presumably a Vivobook, or certainly that's the theory from VideoCardz (we'll come back to that), which spotted the press announcement from ASUS - will be unveiled at a virtual launch event online at 1pm CDT (11am PST) on May 20, 2024. So that's just a few short weeks away now.

If the date sounds familiar, that's because this is when Microsoft will reveal its new Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 devices for consumers (business targeted models have already been launched - but they don't have the Snapdragon ARM-based chip inside).

We're set to see a bunch of other Qualcomm-powered laptops in a parade of AI PCs from the likes of Lenovo, HP, Dell - all the usual suspects from the big-hitting laptop vendors.

VideoCardz believes that the fresh offering from ASUS will be a Vivobook based on the fact that the image that came with the announcement from the laptop maker is labeled 'S5507' and that's one step on from model S5506 - which is an ASUS Vivobook S 15 (pictured top of this article). So, we can guess this will be a 15-inch laptop too (which sounds about right).

It's clearly a Snapdragon thing, as the blurb mentions that the new AI PC is a "collaboration between Microsoft, Qualcomm, and ASUS." It's a laptop set to "redefine the very fabric of computing" apparently, and usher in a "groundbreaking generation of AI-powered technology," with the PR talk certainly not being dialed back for the press release.

Roll on May and a deluge of AI PCs, it seems.

Buy at Amazon

$25 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/1/2024 at 1:26 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:press.asus.com, videocardz.com, asus.com

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

What's in Darren's PC?

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags