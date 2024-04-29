AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su named 2024 CEO of the Year by Chief Executive Magazine

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su named 2024 Chief Executive of the Year by her peer CEOs after leading one of the most spectacular turnarounds in technology history.

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su has been named 2024 Chief Executive of the Year by her peer CEOs, in an announcement from Chief Executive magazine today.

Dr. Lisa Su was selected by an independent committee of CEOs for her work in leading "one of the most spectacular turnarounds in the history of the technology sector". AMD has gone from second-best to class-leading with its Ryzen and EPYC processors, the company has semi-custom designs inside of Microsoft's Xbox Series X/S and Sony PlayStation 5 consoles, as well as countless handhelds, laptops, and more.

Ed Bastian, chief executive of Delta Air Lines and Chief Executive magazine's 2023 CEO of the Year, who served on this year's selection committee, said: "Lisa Su's leadership in transforming AMD into a global leader in innovation and technology is truly remarkable. Just as impressive is the fact that she never forgets the people behind the technology-her employees and customers are always front and center. Her values-led approach is exactly the type of leadership we need as we move into an exciting and unprecedented future driven by AI innovation and emerging technology".

Marc Benioff, founder and CEO of Salesforce, Chief Executive magazine's 2022 CEO of the Year and a member of this year's selection committee, said: "Lisa is a pioneering CEO who has transformed AMD into one of the greatest companies of our generation".

Tom Quinlan, CEO of RR Donnelley and a member of this year's selection committee, said: "Lisa's decision regarding the company's strategic direction is the foundation for the company's growth. Her EQ is also a key ingredient to the company's success, and the team's performance on almost all metrics is second to none".

Ted Bililies, Ph.D., chief talent officer, managing director, AlixPartners, who serves as adviser to the 2024 Selection Committee, said: "Lisa Su is the quintessential transformative leader. She is strategic, pragmatic, and she invests in the development of her people. She has created and sustained an inclusive culture of excellence and learning that is beyond distinctive".

NEWS SOURCE:chiefexecutive.net

