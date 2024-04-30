Fortnite coming to iPhones 'pretty soon' and iPads later this year

Thanks to a new decision from the European Union, Apple must also allow third-party storefronts on the iPad...and that means Fortnite is coming back.

Fortnite is coming back to Apple devices in Europe in 2024, starting first with iPhone and then iPad later in the year.

The European Union's new Digital Markets Act (DMA) has pried open the App Store and forced Apple to allow third-party stores on iPhones. The process isn't perfect, and there's still some compliance issues, but Apple will be forced to comply with the EU's new digital laws if it wants to sell products and services in Europe. Fortnite will come back to iPhone via a new Epic Games storefront that exists outside the App Store.

The European Commission has also found iPadOS to be a gatekeeper, so the DMA also applies to iPads. This means that Apple will need to allow and facilitate outside stores on their line of tablets as well. Thus, Fortnite will return to both iPhones (sometime soon) and iPads (sometime this year).

"The EU announced today that this also applies to iPads! Fortnite will return to iPhones in the EU pretty soon, AND iPads later this year!" Epic Games wrote on Twitter.

The Commission explains their findings: