Google Pixel 8a leak boasts 7 years of security updates but leaves one question unanswered

While the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro might be the flagship Google phones that everyone turns to and the Pixel Fold is the one that captures a ton of attention, the Pixel 8a could be the most important of them all. It's a phone that will offer a budget option for people who want a solid Android experience without spending huge sums. And it's leaking in a big way of what is expected to be a release next month.

In a leak shared via Android Headlines that detailed a number of different aspects of the new and as-yet unconfirmed Pixel 8a, we learn that Google has plans to make sure that the phone lasts as long as possible. According to what appears to be marketing material for the phone, the Google Pixel 8a will come with seven years of security updates, ensuring that the phone remains as safe and secure as possible for a long, long time. That isn't something that people have always been able to say about Android devices at all.

That is of course excellent news, although there is one question left open. The leak doesn't appear to confirm how long Google will offer Android OS updates for this particular device which means that it could end much sooner than those seven years. For comparison, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro now come with seven years of Android updates, so it would stand to good reason that the Pixel 8a will as well. We'll await confirmation one way or another.

If everything goes the way that we expect it to, Google will announce the Pixel 8a at the I/O event that will take place on May 14, meaning we won't have to wait too much longer to get some answers.

The same leak also suggests that the Pixel 8a will use the same Tensor G3 chip as the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro while all-day battery life and IP67 water resistance are also mentioned. New AI upgrades are also expected, much like those that are already available to owners of the other Pixel devices already on the market.

As for previous leaks surrounding the Pixel 8a, they tell us that the Mixel 8a may come with a new mint green finish as well as a brighter 120Hz display. There is also the suggestion that a new 256GB storage option will be made available while a price hike compared to the Pixel 7a is also touted.