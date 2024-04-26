Dragon's Dogma 2 and Street Fighter 6 are doing so well that Capcom boosts earnings forecast

Capcom's new games like Street Fighter 6 and Dragon's Dogma 2 are doing so well that the company has upwardly revised its revenue forecast by $78 million.

Capcom is set to deliver seven consecutive fiscal years of record-breaking operating income growth thanks to the overperformance of key games.

Capcom's games are selling so well that the publisher has significantly adjusted its earnings forecast. The company now expects to have made 152.4 billion yen (about $968 million) in net sales across the Fiscal Year 2023 period, which ended in March. This forecast represents an increase of +12.4 billion yen (about $78 million) over the last estimate.

Operating income is also expected to be up 1.8 points to 57 billion yen. If Capcom can hit this target, then it will have achieved seven consecutive fiscal periods of record-breaking operating profit results. Based on our findings, Capcom's operating income trajectory will have a CAGR of 20% when looking at results from FY17 through FY23.

Capcom explains the rationale for the forecast boost, saying that key hits like Dragon's Dogma 2 and Street Fighter 6 are selling very well.

"In our core Digital Contents business, in addition to Street Fighter 6, the latest title in the Street Fighter series, being met with broad acclaim globally, Dragons Dogma 2 was released in the fourth quarter and has performed favorably. Further, sales grew for catalog titles consisting primarily of past titles from major series due to their steady popularity. Altogether, this has led us to expect earnings for this business to exceed our plan."

Dragon's Dogma 2 has achieved 2.5 million game sales in 18 days, making it one of their more successful modern releases.

