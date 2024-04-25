WhatsApp is rolling passkey support out for iPhone users

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has announced that iPhone owners can now use a passkey when signing in for the first time.

WhatsApp, the meta-owned instant messaging platform, has been testing support for passkeys for some time now and the feature is already available for Android users - in fact, it has been since October. Now though, WhatsApp has started to roll out passkey support for those who also happen to have an iPhone for the very first time.

The news was first reported by Engadget which reported that iPhone owners now have the option to use passkeys. It's rolling out to WhatsApp users right now, but it could take a few weeks for it to become available to everyone because of the way that WhatsApp tends to make these new features available.

In a statement provided to Engadget, Alice Newton-Rex, WhatsApp's head of product said that the support for passkey verification will make signing into WhatsApp easier and more secure. It's seen as an additional layer of security, she continued.

Those who want to enable passkeys on their WhatsApp account can now do so by opening the WhatsApp app and then choosing Settings. From there, tapping Account and then choosing Passkeys will allow them to get the ball rolling. From here, tapping Create Passkey will begin the passkey creation process with Face ID or Touch ID then required to confirm the move.

Passkeys have been around for a little while now and were developed by the FIDO Alliance alongside Apple and Google, among others. Passkeys are designed to replace the traditional username and password combinations that have been used for decades, replacing them with a biometric system using facial recognition or a fingerprint instead.