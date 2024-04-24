Apple has made a new visionOS 1.2 Apple Vision Pro beta available to developers

If you're an Apple Vision Pro owner you can expect to be able to download the visionOS 1.2 software update in the near future, with Apple currently testing the third beta release with developers. Those who are registered developers can now download and install the software on their Apple Vision Pro via the usual Settings and app, although they will of course need to be signed into the relevant Apple ID account in order to be given the option to do so.

This release is expected to be made available to the public within weeks and comes just a week after the arrival of the second beta. It isn't yet clear just how many more betas we can expect to be released, but it normally doesn't reach too high of a number.

The Apple Vision Pro's visionOS 1.2 software update isn't expected to bring with it too many changes, and there are no big new features anticipated either. However, there are some tweaks to the Personas, EyeSight, and other features built into this current beta and it's possible that more tweaks could be made before the update rolls out to the public.

The Apple Vision Pro is currently only available to those who are in the United States and with prices starting at a whopping $3,499, it's fair to say that the potential market for such a device isn't huge. However, a global launch is expected to take place before the end of the year although Apple is yet to confirm which countries and on what timeframe.

Recent reports have suggested that Apple Vision Pro sales in the United States are not as strong as they could be, however. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously suggested that Apple Stores are not seeing as many people coming in to try the spatial computer on, and sales have slipped from a couple per day to just one or two per week. A further report by supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also claimed that Apple has slashed its supply chain orders, saying that Apple is also starting to reevaluate its expectations in terms of when the headset does launch globally. It isn't yet clear what that could mean for that global launch, however.

Apple is already thought to be working on a new, cheaper version of the Apple Vision Pro but that brings its own questions with no information yet available on how Apple will reduce the price and which features may be nixed in order to achieve it.