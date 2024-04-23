Buying an Apple Watch Ultra 2? Now is your chance to get one for less at the Apple Store

Apple is now offering buyers the chance to pick up a refurbished Apple Watch Ultra 2 from the Apple Store for the first time in the United States.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 has been on sale since September of last year and now Apple has begun to offer people the opportunity to buy one as a refurbished device from the Apple Store. Apple first started offering the same refurbished Apple Watch Ultra 2 models in the United Kingdom and China recently but this is the first time that we've seen this happen in the United States.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 would normally sell for $799 when buying a new model, but if you choose to go the refurbished route you'll pay just $679 instead. There are a handful of options available depending on when you choose to place an order. We've seen different color bands offered including the blue, orange, and white Ocean Band since MacRumors first spotted the new refurb option.

Alongside the Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple also released the Apple Watch Series 9 in September but so far there is no option to buy a refurbished model in the United States. Buying refurbished from Apple is the closest to buying new that you're likely to be able to get anywhere. Apple says that it checks all refurbished devices and any Apple Watches that require parts to be replaced simply aren't offered as a refurbished option. Refurbished models are also covered by Apple's one-year warranty while Apple's 14-day return policy is also offered. AppleCare+ can be bought by those who want additional cover.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 comes with a 49mm size and support for the S9 SiP which is the fastest that Apple has ever put into a wearable. It comes with water resistance for 100 meters while Wi-Fi 4 is also included and Bluetooth 5.3 is supported. An optical heart sensor is also included with support for monitoring heart rate data and more. Fitness and activity buffs will also enjoy the usual Apple Watch workout features, while ECG support is also included.

However, one feature that will be missing is the blood oxygen sensor that has been banned in the United States over patent complications.

Apple is expected to announce a new Apple Watch Ultra later this year, likely in September alongside the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. There's also an expectation that there will be a new Apple Watch X as well, a device that will celebrate the Apple Watch's 10th anniversary following its original launch back in 2014.