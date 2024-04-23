Sam Bankman-Fried signs deal to roll on all celebrities that shilled FTX

A group of FTX investors agreed to drop charges against the disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) in exchange for his devout cooperation in gathering information on celebrities who took money from FTX to endorse the company.

SBF's cooperation will reduce his civil liabilities, which are plenty, and come after his 25-year prison sentence, where he was found guilty on seven counts of fraud, embezzlement, and criminal conspiracy. Now, FTX investors are looking for as much information as SBF can provide on the seemingly long list of celebrities who took money from FTX to promote the brand. Celebrities such as Tom Brady, Larry David, Steph Curry, Shaquille O'Neal, and supermodel Gisele Bundchen immediately come to mind, but there are undoubtedly others that have been initially forgotten.

Notably, SBF isn't the only one that is rolling on celebrities as other former FTX officials like Nishad Singh, Gary Wang, and Caroline Ellison, former girlfriend of SBF, have also all agreed to cooperate with prosecutors and provide any information they can, which they reportedly already have begun to.