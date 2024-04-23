Sam Bankman-Fried signs deal to roll on all celebrities that shilled FTX

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has agreed to work with prosecutors to gather information on celebrities who took money for endorsements.

A group of FTX investors agreed to drop charges against the disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) in exchange for his devout cooperation in gathering information on celebrities who took money from FTX to endorse the company.

SBF's cooperation will reduce his civil liabilities, which are plenty, and come after his 25-year prison sentence, where he was found guilty on seven counts of fraud, embezzlement, and criminal conspiracy. Now, FTX investors are looking for as much information as SBF can provide on the seemingly long list of celebrities who took money from FTX to promote the brand. Celebrities such as Tom Brady, Larry David, Steph Curry, Shaquille O'Neal, and supermodel Gisele Bundchen immediately come to mind, but there are undoubtedly others that have been initially forgotten.

Notably, SBF isn't the only one that is rolling on celebrities as other former FTX officials like Nishad Singh, Gary Wang, and Caroline Ellison, former girlfriend of SBF, have also all agreed to cooperate with prosecutors and provide any information they can, which they reportedly already have begun to.

"The Deceptive FTX Platform maintained by the FTX Entities was truly a house of cards, a Ponzi scheme where the FTX Entities shuffled customer funds between their opaque affiliated entities, using new investor funds obtained through investments in the YBAs [yield-bearing accounts] and loans to pay interest to the old ones and to attempt to maintain the appearance of liquidity.

"Part of the scheme employed by the FTX Entities involved utilizing some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment - like these Defendants - to raise funds and drive American consumers to invest in the [yield-bearing accounts], which were offered and sold largely from the FTX Entities' domestic base of operations here in Miami, Florida, pouring billions of dollars into the Deceptive FTX Platform to keep the whole scheme afloat," states the lawsuit

