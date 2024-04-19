Samsung begins emergency mode: all Samsung execs to now work 6 days a week

Samsung is forcing all of the executives from its Samsung Group units to work 6-day weeks from as early as this week, in a shift to "emergency mode" reports the Korea Economic Daily.

The emergency mode shift is happening because of the South Korea won and its sharp depreciation, rising oil prices, and high borrowing costs are amplifying uncertainies in business, after some of Samsung's businesses delivered poorer-than-expected results last year.

A Samsung Group company executive said: "Considering that performance of our major units, including Samsung Electronics Co., fell short of expectations in 2023, we are introducing the six-day work week for executives to inject a sense of crisis and make all-out efforts to overcome it".

KED adds that the officials will review their business strategies, possibly modifying them to adapt to the ever-changing business landscape, as well as the mounting geopolitical risks from the prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict and the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Samsung Electronics' new move to emergency mode will see top management at Samsung Display Co., Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. and Samsung SDS Co. will adopt the new 6-day work week as early as this week, while Samsung Life Insurance Co. and other financial service firms under Samsung Group will "likely join them soon," adds KED.

Samsung C&T Corp., Samsung Heavy Industries Co. and Samsung E&A Co. have already had executives voluntarily working 6 days a week since the beginning of the year. Samsung employees under the executive level across the entire company will continue to work their regular 5-day week, which the company introduced back in 2003.