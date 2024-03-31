TEAMGROUP's new CinemaPr P31 Portable External SSD is designed for recording high-res video

The T-CREATE CinemaPr P31 Portable External SSD is 'designed specifically for filming,' and even includes 1.4-inch screw holes for cage and other mounting.

With a maximum transfer speed of 2,000 MB/s, TEAMGROUP's new CinemaPr P31 Portable External SSD is designed for professional photographers and videographers - with the ability to record directly to the drive when connected to a compatible DSLR camera or smartphone. It's the first product in TEAMGROUP's T-CREATE CinemaPr series of products for creators.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

According to the announcement, the CinemaPr P31 Portable External SSD was "designed specifically for filming," with 4TB capacity models able to store roughly 400 minutes (under 7 hours) of raw 8K video files. Of course, you can store Full HD, 4K, and even 6K on the CinemaPr P31 Portable External SSD - which is also compatible with iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max for recording.

Naturally, this means the new SSD is designed for portability and durability, with a lightweight 97-gram aluminum alloy build that is IP67 waterproof and dustproof certified. TEAMGROUP's patented graphene cooling handles cooling.

4

The stylish design, available in Black or Titanium, includes 1/4" screw holes for easy integration with professional cages. This excellent feature helps set the CinemaPr P31 apart from other portable SSDs; the ability to attach it to a recording setup offers instant and secure expanded storage for recording and capturing high-res photos or video.

Here are the specs; head to the CinemaPr P31 Portable External SSD product pages (P31 External SSD Black and P31 External SSD Titanium) for more info.