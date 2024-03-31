TEAMGROUP's new CinemaPr P31 Portable External SSD is designed for recording high-res video

With a maximum transfer speed of 2,000 MB/s, TEAMGROUP's new CinemaPr P31 Portable External SSD is designed for professional photographers and videographers - with the ability to record directly to the drive when connected to a compatible DSLR camera or smartphone. It's the first product in TEAMGROUP's T-CREATE CinemaPr series of products for creators.
According to the announcement, the CinemaPr P31 Portable External SSD was "designed specifically for filming," with 4TB capacity models able to store roughly 400 minutes (under 7 hours) of raw 8K video files. Of course, you can store Full HD, 4K, and even 6K on the CinemaPr P31 Portable External SSD - which is also compatible with iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max for recording.
Naturally, this means the new SSD is designed for portability and durability, with a lightweight 97-gram aluminum alloy build that is IP67 waterproof and dustproof certified. TEAMGROUP's patented graphene cooling handles cooling.
The stylish design, available in Black or Titanium, includes 1/4" screw holes for easy integration with professional cages. This excellent feature helps set the CinemaPr P31 apart from other portable SSDs; the ability to attach it to a recording setup offers instant and secure expanded storage for recording and capturing high-res photos or video.
Here are the specs; head to the CinemaPr P31 Portable External SSD product pages (P31 External SSD Black and P31 External SSD Titanium) for more info.
- Model: TEAMGROUP T-CREATE CinemaPr P31
- Interface: USB 3.2 Gen2 x2
- Capacity: 1TB / 2TB / 4TB
- Voltage: DC+5V
- Operation Temperature: 0°C ~ 70°C
- Storage Temperature: -40°C ~ 80°C
- Data Transfer Rate: 1TB / 2TB : 1,000 MB/s, 4TB : 2,000 MB/s
- Weight 97 g
- Dimensions: 93(L) x 51(W) x 11.6(H) mm
- Accessories: Type-C to Type-C Cable, 1/4" Quick Release Camera Screw, 1/4" Male to 1/4" Male Threaded + Locking Disk
- Operating System: Windows XP or later, Mac OS 10.6 or later, Linux 2.6 or later
- Warranty: 5-year limited warrant