TEAMGROUP's new CinemaPr P31 Portable External SSD is designed for recording high-res video

The T-CREATE CinemaPr P31 Portable External SSD is 'designed specifically for filming,' and even includes 1.4-inch screw holes for cage and other mounting.

Published
1 minute & 55 seconds read time

With a maximum transfer speed of 2,000 MB/s, TEAMGROUP's new CinemaPr P31 Portable External SSD is designed for professional photographers and videographers - with the ability to record directly to the drive when connected to a compatible DSLR camera or smartphone. It's the first product in TEAMGROUP's T-CREATE CinemaPr series of products for creators.

TEAMGROUP's new CinemaPr P31 Portable External SSD is designed for recording high-res video 01
Open Gallery 4

According to the announcement, the CinemaPr P31 Portable External SSD was "designed specifically for filming," with 4TB capacity models able to store roughly 400 minutes (under 7 hours) of raw 8K video files. Of course, you can store Full HD, 4K, and even 6K on the CinemaPr P31 Portable External SSD - which is also compatible with iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max for recording.

Naturally, this means the new SSD is designed for portability and durability, with a lightweight 97-gram aluminum alloy build that is IP67 waterproof and dustproof certified. TEAMGROUP's patented graphene cooling handles cooling.

TEAMGROUP's new CinemaPr P31 Portable External SSD is designed for recording high-res video 04
Open Gallery 4

The stylish design, available in Black or Titanium, includes 1/4" screw holes for easy integration with professional cages. This excellent feature helps set the CinemaPr P31 apart from other portable SSDs; the ability to attach it to a recording setup offers instant and secure expanded storage for recording and capturing high-res photos or video.

Here are the specs; head to the CinemaPr P31 Portable External SSD product pages (P31 External SSD Black and P31 External SSD Titanium) for more info.

  • Model: TEAMGROUP T-CREATE CinemaPr P31
  • Interface: USB 3.2 Gen2 x2
  • Capacity: 1TB / 2TB / 4TB
  • Voltage: DC+5V
  • Operation Temperature: 0°C ~ 70°C
  • Storage Temperature: -40°C ~ 80°C
  • Data Transfer Rate: 1TB / 2TB : 1,000 MB/s, 4TB : 2,000 MB/s
  • Weight 97 g
  • Dimensions: 93(L) x 51(W) x 11.6(H) mm
  • Accessories: Type-C to Type-C Cable, 1/4" Quick Release Camera Screw, 1/4" Male to 1/4" Male Threaded + Locking Disk
  • Operating System: Windows XP or later, Mac OS 10.6 or later, Linux 2.6 or later
  • Warranty: 5-year limited warrant

Buy at Amazon

SABRENT 1TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal SSD

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$119.99
$119.99$119.99$99.95
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$119.99
$119.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/31/2024 at 11:27 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:teamgroupinc.com, teamgroupinc.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags