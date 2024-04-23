Samsung announces next-gen HBM4 memory: higher capacity, speeds, 3D packaging tech

Samsung confirms next-gen HBM4 memory is in development, should include 16-Hi stacks that will offer up to 256GB of HBM4 memory for future AI GPUs.

Samsung has just announced that its next-generation HBM4 memory is in development, and will make its first appearance in 2025 with next-gen speeds, capacities, and features.

The South Korean everything giant posted a blog explaining its next-gen HBM4 is in development, with its current HBM3E "Shinebolt" memory as its flagship HBM. HBM3E "Shinebolt" memory has 36GB capacities using 24Gb DRAM and up to 9.8Gbps bandwidth, with the memory technology supporting 12-Hi stacks and 2.5D advanced packaging technology.

HBM4 is Samsung's next step. If the company uses the same 24Gb modules, we should expect to see 16-Hi stacks. This will allow up to 256GB of HBM4 on future-gen AI GPUs with speeds that should hit 10Gbps or more. Samsung is surely cooking up denser DRAM modules, where we should see 24Gb+ that will drive total capacities of HBM4-powered AI GPUs through the roof.

We've only just reported that Samsung's South Korean rival -- SK hynix -- has teamed up with Taiwan-based TSMC on HBM4 development and next-gen advanced packaging technology. Samsung is getting itself ready for a huge battle in HBM memory dominance, recently forming a new dedicated HBM memory team that will increase production yields, while HBM4 is preparing to make its debut in 2025.

Samsung Korea said in its blog post -- machine translated -- "First, there is 'segmentation'. In the early market, the versatility of hardware was important, but in the future, as services mature around killer apps, hardware infrastructure will inevitably go through a process of being optimized for each service. Samsung Electronics plans to respond by unifying the core die and diversifying packages and base dies such as 8H, 12H, and 16H".

The company continued: "If the first innovation to solve the power wall began with the introduction of the base die using the logic process starting with the next-generation HBM4, the second innovation will occur as it gradually evolves from the current 2.5D to 3D HBM. It is expected that a third innovation will occur as DRAM cells and logic evolve to become more mixed, like HBM-PIM. We are currently in discussion with customers and partners to realize these innovations, and we will proactively plan and prepare to open the market".