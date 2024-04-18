Apple TV+ is getting a new mystery thriller starring Rashida Jones in July

Apple TV+ has announced a new 10-part TV show starring Rashida Jones as Suzie, a woman helped by a robot to find out what happened to her husband and son.

The Apple TV+ streaming service continues to go from strength to strength with new TV shows, movies, and documentaries appearing seemingly every other week. Now, the streamer has announced the impending arrival of another TV show with some big names involved.

Executive produced by and starring Rashida Jones, Sunny is a TV show that Apple TV+ describes as being a mystery thriller with a darkly comic bent, which should be enough to get the attention of many people. It'll premiere globally with two episodes being made available on Wednesday, July 10. After that, a new episode will debut every Wednesday through September 4 when the 10-episode run will come to its finale.

Apple TV+'s press release announcing the new show says that it is created by Katie Robbins of The Affair and The Last Tycoon fame. Lucy Tcherniak will also act as executive producer as well as director, coming off the back of Station Eleven among other things. In terms of stars, Rashida Jones will be joined by Hidetoshi Nishijima, Joanna Sotomura, Judy Ongg, and others.

As for the storyline, we're told that Jones will star as Suzie, an American living in Kyoto Japan. Her life has been turned upside down by her husband and son disappearing in a plane crash and as consolation, she's given Sunny, who is a new type of domestic robot. The robot is made by Suzie's husband's company and while the Sunny attempts to fill the void left by her family, Suzie starts to build an unexpected friendship with it. From there, the show's description says that the pair then go off to discover the dark truth about what really happened with that plane.

You'll of course need an Apple TV+ subscription to watch Sunny when it debuts in July. That'll cost you $9.99 per month while a free three-month subscription is available to anyone who buys a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or iPod touch. The Apple TV+ subscription is also available as part of the Apple One bundle that also includes other services including Apple Music, Apple Arcade, iCloud, and Apple Fitness+.

Watching Apple TV+ content is easy, and you don't need an Apple device to do it. Apps are available for many smart televisions while streaming devices like the Amazon Fire TV models have their own Apple TV apps, as do game consoles including the Xbox and PlayStation models.

If you're yet to try Apple TV+ there's plenty of content to sink your teeth into already, with more on the way.