AMD RX 6000 GPUs appear to be selling out - is this the last chance for a cheap RDNA 2 deal?

At least going by the signs at retail over in Europe, but the US situation looks to be similar - or at least RDNA 2 GPU stock levels won't be far behind.

AMD's last-gen RDNA 2 graphics cards are becoming very thin on the ground, or at least that's what we're hearing from Europe.

RDNA 2 graphics cards like this ASRock RX 6800 XT model are running low on stock (Image Credit: ASRock)

3D Center has its finger on the pulse of the GPU market in Germany, crunching the sales figures from a major retailer in that country, MindFactory.

The upshot is that most of the RX 6000 family of graphics cards are pretty much on their last gasp in terms of the remaining stock out there, certainly with RX 6700 models and above - save for one notable exception.

That is the RX 6750 XT which still has what's termed as 'reasonable availability' - bear in mind that's a translation of what's written, but it's also quantified by a score for the stock level which is 3/5. So indeed about average or reasonable.

All other models in the RX 6700 / 6800 / 6900 territory have 'minimal availability' we are told, which is to say a 1/5 rating for stock.

In contrast, the 6600 series still benefits from decent availability, and indeed good stock levels for the RX 6600 itself, which scores a 4/5.

State of the US

How do things seem in the US in comparison? Well, having a look on Newegg, we count only seven models available in the RX 6700 or above category for RDNA 2 GPUs, filtering out any that aren't sold by Newegg (and dismissing combo deals too, we only want standalone GPUs). Oh, and we didn't consider refurbished or open box deals either, we're just counting new, sealed Radeon graphics cards.

Seven models isn't an awful lot, so it's not a big leap to suggest the situation in Germany is likely reflected in the US to a fair extent - and globally, too.

After all, it does make sense that RDNA 2 models would be on the way out at this point, considering that RDNA 4 graphics cards may not be that far away from launching.

Going by the latest from the rumor mill, it's possible that next-gen RX 8000 GPUs (presumably) could be out in Q3, which might mean they are only a few months away now.

Given that, RX 7000 models are going to step in as discounted fodder, and the stock of RX 6000 graphics cards will naturally ebb away, anyhow. It seems that this process has already started (perhaps a hint that RDNA 4 is on track for its rumored Q3 launch, even).

So, if you want an RDNA 2 higher-end bargain, you might want to get your skates on in terms of making a purchase. While considering that it may be prudent to wait anyway - and see just how good mid-range RDNA 4 (where these next-gen GPUs top out) turns out to be.

If the grapevine is right, the top-end RDNA 4 GPU could be a mid-range killer that outguns everything save the 7900 XTX, and that's bound to mean price adjustments for RX 7000 GPUs that should be worth waiting for.