The new Dell Premier Wireless ANC Headset includes impressive AI noise cancellation

Bringing modern generative AI technologies to audio headsets has always been a given; however, how it works with the new Dell Premier Wireless ANC Headset (WL7024) available today is unique. Typically, we associate headphones and headsets with noise cancellation with travel - with ANC being all about cutting out background noise.

Dell Premier Wireless ANC Headset (WL7024) with charging dock, image credit: Dell.

The Dell Premier Wireless ANC Headset takes a different approach because it is designed for professionals and those times when you need to jump into a meeting or Zoom call while out and about or in an otherwise noisy environment.

The Dell Premier Wireless ANC Headset uses AI uplink and downlink noise cancellation, removing background noise on both ends. The real magic comes with how the headset's AI noise cancellation "preserves the human voice," so you only hear the sounds of those speaking, just like sitting in a closed meeting room.

The over-ear headset looks like a lifestyle noise-canceling headset designed for music and media. It fits that bill with adaptive ANC that dynamically adjusts to different surroundings thanks to a "dedicated processor loaded with 500M audio profiles."

The headband includes a smart sensor to pause and mute when one or both earcups are lifted, with added touch controls to control the audio experience. The Dell Premier Wireless ANC Headset also features decent battery life with 12 hours of listening after a 15-minute charge or up to 80 hours with a full charge. With ANC enabled, this drops to 60 hours of listening, which is still impressive.

It comes with a sleek charging dock, and with Bluetooth 5.3, you can connect up to eight devices (with two simultaneous connections). It sounds like the perfect productivity headset when you use Microsoft Teams and Zoom certification and compatibility. However, the Premier in the name does translate to the price with the Dell Premier Wireless ANC Headset (WL7024) available now (via Dell) for $359.99 USD.