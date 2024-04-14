Download the Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail benchmark here, test your CPU and GPU

Final Fantasy XIV Online gets its huge new Dawntrail update: includes an updated built-in benchmark to stress test your CPU and GPU.

If you want to see how Final Fantasy XIV runs on your system, developer Square Enix has just released the official benchmark for Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail. You can check it out below and download it here.

The developer explains that the official benchmark software isn't pre-canned but uses actual maps and playable characters to assign a score to your PC, which rates its performance. There's also a character creation tool, allowing you to view your playable character just as it appears in-game.

The new benchmark's character creator allows you to check out the female option for the Hrothgar race. Any characters players create in the benchmark will be carried over to the full release of Dawntrail. On the graphics side, Square Enix promises that Dawntrail will feature Final Fantasy XIV's first graphical update, and you can scope out some of the game's graphical upgrades in the Dawntrail benchmark.

Square Enix says that ahead of the release of Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail, the benchmark will let you experience part of the upcoming visual improvements to the game. This includes enhancements to screen-wide aesthetic appeal, improved texture and shadow resolution, and improved material qualities while preserving the existing style.

The developer also adds that enhancements to characters, backgrounds, and other visual elements can be viewed through the benchmark cutscenes while using the character creation tool.

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail's new built-in benchmark will see 'extremely high performance' with a score of 15,000 or more, while 'standard performance' falls between 4000 and 5999 points. On the standard performance metric, Square Enix says that this is "capable of running the game on default settings," while a score of 15,000+ is "easily capable of running the game on the highest settings".

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

