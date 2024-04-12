New Google Pixel 8a renders have leaked as a launch likely nears

The Google Pixel 7a has proven to be a popular Android phone, just like the Pixel 6a that came before it. We can likely expect something similar from the Pixel 8a as well, and while Google hasn't yet officially confirmed the device we're seeing it leak more and more in recent weeks. Now, a new leak appears to have shared a number of renders that show the Pixel 8a in a variety of different colors.

The Google Pixel 8a is set to take its place in Google's budget lineup this year, with the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro sure to sit above it for people who are willing to spend a little more to get additional features, performance, and capabilities. However, the Pixel 8a is expected to cost around $50 more than the Pixel 7a does which itself cost more than the Pixel 6a before that.

In terms of features, the Pixel 8a is sure to be a capable operator. The device is expected to sport a 6.1-inch FHD+ 90Hz display while processing is set to be handled by a Google-designed Tesnor G3 chip - likely the same as the one that debuted with the Pixel 8 last fall. A main 64-megapixel camera is expected, while a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera has also been touted. Given the improvements that the Google Pixel 7a offered in terms of camera capabilities last year, it isn't thought that any big upgrades will be offered this time out.

As for when the new Pixel 8a will be announced that's likely to happen at Google I/O next month if Google sticks to its own release cadance.