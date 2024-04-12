Apple's iPhone repair options now include used genuine parts for the first time

Apple has long been on the receiving end of controversy and discussion surrounding the way that it allows its iPhones and other devices to be repaired. Right-to-repair advocates argue that Apple goes out of its way to make its devices harder to repair, and Apple's parts pairing process is part of that. The process meant that only supported, genuine parts could be installed in devices but a new change to that policy will allow used parts to be installed - so long as they are genuine.

Apple announced the move in a press release posted to its website, saying that the change will enable customers and independent repair providers to install used Apple parts in repairs. The change will affect iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models starting this fall, with the new process designed to ensure iPHone users'' privacy, security, and safety are preserved.

That's a key aspect of Apple saying that the pairing of components to devices is critical to ensuring that iPhones remain secure. Apple says that while people will be able to reuse Face ID and Touch ID components, so long as they're genuine, and then calibrate them as if they were brand-new. However, third-party alternatives will not be supported because of the security implications.

Apple has also said that it will take steps to try and prevent people from installing parts taken from stolen devices, too. It plans to extend its Activation Lock feature to iPhones in order to deter would-be thieves who would steal iPhones and then sell their parts. With this feature, no component taken from an iPhone that has been Activation Locked or placed in Lost Mode will work completely should it be installed in a new device. Instead, calibration abilities will be restricted, according to Apple's press release.

This will all of course also apply to Apple's upcoming iPhones, too. Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max this coming fall. If Apple follows its usual release schedule we can expect it to announce the new iPhones at an event in the first week or so of September before releasing them to the public around 10 days later.

The new iPhones won't be released in a vacuum, however. The new phones are expected to be joined by the new Apple Watch X as well as a refreshed version of the Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra 2.