V-Color unleashes Manta XFinity DDR5 RAM that overclocks to a blistering 8.6GHz

Need some seriously fast DDR5 memory? Look no further than the new Manta XFinity RAM from V-Color which is already in the HWBOT rankings.

V-Color has revealed some seriously speedy DDR5 system RAM which is getting on towards the 9GHz milestone for overclocking.

The Manta XFinity DDR5 RAM can be juiced up to not far off 9GHz via Intel's XMP profile (Image Credit: V-Color)

The new Manta XFinity RGB DDR5 memory modules are made in collaboration with MSI, and support being overclocked to a blistering 8600MHz (via Intel's XMP profile).

As V-Color observes, the RAM has been tested and verified on ASRock Phantom Gaming Z790I Lightning Wi-Fi (and Phantom Gaming B760I) motherboards, and it's turning the heads of some expert overclockers already.

The RAM maker informs us:

"This series is already gaining recognition in the overclocking community by securing the 3rd spot on the Memory Frequency ranking in HWBOT, and is ready to create even larger impacts with its enhanced overclocking capabilities." Popular Now: AMD Ryzen 9 9950X CPU tested: Zen 5 chip is 46% faster in Cinebench R24 than Ryzen 9 7950X

The bad news? Well, if you fancy getting a slice of the not-far-off-9GHz RAM action, the problem is that these memory modules won't be on sale for a little while yet. V-Color tells us that Manta XFinity 8600MHz DDR5 sticks will be available around the middle of June, direct from the company only to begin with.

There's no pricing yet, but you can bank on it not being cheap, just as with any cutting-edge product. To put things in perspective, Manta Xfinity RGB DDR5 at 8200MHz will run you to $420 for 32GB (2 x 16GB modules) at the time of writing.

