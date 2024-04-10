Corsair teams with Yeston for new Vengeance DDR5 RAM that matches Yeston Sakura GPUs

Corsair has teamed with Chinese company Yeston on some new Sakura-themed Vengeance DDR5 memory, check it out:

The new Corsair Vengeance DDR5 memory was spotted on Corsair's China Weibo account, showing off the new DDR5 memory modules with Sakura-themed flowers and anime-inspired characters dressed in beautiful bridal gowns. Each side of the Sakura-themed Vengeance DDR5 memory is styled differently, with one side featuring chibi stylings and the other having a more typical Japanese animation.

Inside, they're regular Corsair Vengeance DDR5 memory that will work with either AMD Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors or Intel 12th Gen, 13th Gen, and 14th Gen CPUs if you've got the right motherboard ready for DDR5 memory. Corsair's new Sakura-themed Vengeance DDR5 memory seems only available in China for now, but hopefully, they make it across the pond.

Corsair's new Vengeance DDR5 Sakura-themed RAM will be offered in speeds of between DDR5-6400 and DDR5-7200, with an RGB strip at the top, and support for ARGB lighting control options. Corsair uses a black PCB on its new Sakura-themed Vengeance DDR5 memory, which will look great with a white PCB that's used on Yeston's existing Sakura-themed graphics cards.

Sakura in English means Sugar, with some already beautifully-themed Sakura-styled graphics cards on the market, which have white, blue, pink, and green depending on the graphics card of choice. If you're building a new Sakura-themed gaming PC, then you'll already have these on your radar... and probably a Yeston-made Sakura-themed graphics card either inside of your PC, or on your wishlist.

